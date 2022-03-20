Your input needed: Survey aims to identify health priorities in Clark and Champaign counties

Mercy Health works with the health district to collect data for the CHNA.

The top three focus areas identified during the last assessment, conducted in 2019, were chronic disease; maternal, infant, and sexual health; as well as mental health and substance abuse.

Health officials think recent events may see some of those needs change.

“It’ll be interesting to see how some of the data plays out when we’re assessing people’s thoughts on access to health care and what they believe the capacity of the community is, because I’m not sure those questions would be answered the same way had we not had a pandemic,” said Cook.

Mercy Health has seen a significant drop in preventative health screenings since the COVID-19 pandemic began; however, the rates for cancer and other diseases have not seen the same decline.

“We want to be able to catch things that need to be caught, so they’re not advancing those chronic disease numbers. We want to keep people healthy and the best way to do that is to make sure people are seeing their doctors,” explained Young.

She hopes the feedback from this year’s assessment will shed light on how to address the barriers that are keeping people away.

The goal of this year’s survey is to document what the top community needs are, but also guide the health system’s community benefit efforts as it plans and prioritizes those investments.

To ensure the survey is an accurate reflection of the community’s needs, health officials are relying on people’s willingness to share, Mercy Health said.

“We want to make sure people feel cared for and that we’re helping them meet their needs to the best of our ability. So, we really try to get out there to hear what individuals have to say,” said Young.

The 2022 CHNA is expected to be completed by this fall, according to the hospital, with an implementation strategy approved and in place by January 2023.