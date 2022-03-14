Wittenberg helping students build careers beyond the university

Wittenberg University will kick-off its second annual Career March Madness programs to connect students with experiences that will help them after college.
The goal is to provide career-related outcomes through alumni, faculty, staff and employer-led engagement and programs.
“Career Services has been working hard to help connect Wittenberg students to experiences that will help them identify and gain skills necessary for life after Wittenberg, ” said Joi Garrett Scales, associate director of career operations and student employment.
The programs will start on Tuesday, March 15 and run through April 7. All events will take place at the Joseph C. Shouvlin Center for Lifelong Learning, the COMPASS Sweet Success Center in the Thomas Library, and Bayley Auditorium in the Barbara Deer Kuss Science Center.
“Our mission for Career March Madness is to provide career readiness programming that meets the wants and needs of every Wittenberg student, while following the latest industry trends and best practices,” said Tim Bates, assistant director of career exploration and engagement. “We’re excited to see our students gain confidence in their career journeys through the tangible takeaways that this initiative provides.”
The programs include:
- March 15 from 4 to 5 p.m.: PathwayU Presentation via Handshake and Microsoft Teams - Students can explore their personal and professional interests through a virtual informative workshop and start to connect their interests with their job search.
- March 16 from 4 to 5 p.m.: Liberal Arts and Careers Discussion in Shouvlin Room 201 - A panel of alumni will talk about how they used their liberal arts education to leverage careers in a field not directly related to their degree, and students will have be able to connect with possible internships.
- March 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Nursing Hiring Event in Shouvlin 104 and First-Floor Atrium - This career fair for nursing students will feature up to 10 hospitals from major metropolitan cities.
- March 18 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.: Pre-med and Exercise Science Discussion in the Bayley Auditorium - A panel of alumni in the medical field (sports and family medicine, neurology and orthopedics) will share their experiences and tips and tricks for medical school followed by an opportunity to discuss shadowing opportunities in breakout sessions.
- March 21 from 4 to 5 p.m.: Master of Divinity Conversation via Zoom - This panel is for anyone considering a masters in divinity.
- March 23 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.: Social Justice and Law Discussion in the Bayley Auditorium - Janet Jackson, an alumna and Wittenberg Board of Directors’ member with extensive history in the legal and nonprofit worlds will talk with Sean L. Walton, the attorney for Casey Goodson’s family, about their careers, their roads to and through this work, and their overall thoughts about social justice and the legal system.
- March 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Virtual Mock Interviews - Students can practice interviewing and get valuable feedback from alumni in various career fields.
- March 28 from 4 to 5 p.m.: Leadership Discussion in Blair Hall Room 108 - Learn the value you bring as a leader, how to set yourself apart in the job search and as a new professional. Students will walk away with tangible tips on how to take initiative, be assertive, and stand out in the competitive employment environment.
- April 6 from 1 to 5 p.m. and April 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Resume and Professional Headshot Drop-In Hours in COMPASS in the Thomas Library - Students can get their resumes reviewed and revised and have a professional headshot taken.
For more information, visit the university’s website, email careers@wittenberg.edu or visit WittCompass on Instagram.
