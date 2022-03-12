Need assistance with home repairs? County program helping Clark County home owners

Home owners in Clark County can apply for housing repair assistance.
The Clark County Community and Economic Development Department and the City of New Carlisle will be accepting applications for housing repairs and rehabilitation and homeowner assistance through April 15.
The 2022 Community Housing Impact and Preservation Program (CHIP) is for income-eligible residents in Clark County and New Carlisle, excluding the city of Springfield, according to a Clark County commission press release.
The program may provide up to $15,000 per home for repairs or up to $55,000 for owner rehabilitation or homeowner assistance for income-qualified residents.
To qualify, applicants must have a household income below 80 percent of the median income, be a homeowner in Clark County or New Carlisle (outside of Springfield), own a home in need of repairs or seek assistance in becoming a homeowner, obtain or currently have homeowner’s insurance and have all property taxes paid, according to the release.
The program is being administered by the Clark County Community and Economic Development Department in partnership with the City of New Carlisle, with additional support from local non-profit agencies Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton, the release said.
For program information, application instructions and eligibility requirements, people can log on to ClarkCountyOhio.gov.
The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield also offers emergency home repair programming to address housing issues like a leaking roof, inoperable furnace, electrical or plumbing problems through grants for low-income households when funds are available and through low-interest loans within Springfield.
About the Author