Young, McClure lead in Mad River Twp. race

Young had 26.49% of the vote, McClure had 25.95%, Whitacre had 25.47% and Baber had 22.09%, according to the Clark County Board of Elections.

However, votes were still being counted Tuesday night as polls closed in the county at 7:30 p.m.

Mad River Twp. has three trustees who make decisions in regard to roads, waste disposal, emergency services, police protection, parks and revenue derived from property taxes.

Young is a lifelong Mad River Twp. resident who is an owner and manager of Young’s Jersey Dairy, his family’s business.

Young was seeking to continue his role as trustee, he said, because he had been a volunteer in many aspects in his life and he wanted to serve his community as trustee.

“I believe a trustee is a representative of the township and should be available to hear residents’ concerns and opinions and to communicate effectively,” he said.

McClure has been employed by the Clark County Engineer for 22 years.

“I believe I have the knowledge and experience needed to make informed and necessary decisions concerning our aging roads and infrastructure, as well as challenges facing the EMS,” McClure said.

McClure said if elected, he would work to improve the maintenance of township roadways, to improve staffing issues with the emergency services and to earn the trust of the community.

Whitacre is a lifelong Mad River Twp. resident who served on the village of Enon’s council and wanted to transition into a trustee role.

“It has been an honor serving as a councilman for the village of Enon the past six years, while I thoroughly enjoy serving on this board I thought it was time to take on a new challenge,” he said.

Baber said she was a challenger looking to bring a “fresh voice” during this year’s race for a trustee seat.

The Greenon graduate entered into the public sphere to attend public meetings after an application from a development company to build a housing development on Stine Road came before the planning and rural zoning commissions.

Baber and other township residents organized meetings and submitted a petition in regard to the rezoning in their community. A referendum challenging the rezoning appeared on this year’s November ballot.