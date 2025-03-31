Work on Fountain Boulevard housing development underway

Crosstowne Properties Ltd. last year also agreed to buy about three acres from Wittenberg University on the site of the former Jefferson School to build roughly 100 townhomes nearby.

The city at its most recent meeting approved an emergency ordinance to amend the access points for the former Mercy Health site, allowing work to begin.

“This has been a long haul for us and I know a lot of the people here in commission and planning, which we very much appreciate, including Mercy Hospital, giving us the trust and confidence,” Crossley said at the most recent city commission meeting.

The houses will have open floor plans with a main bedroom, walk-in closet and two-car garages. Prices will vary based on how many beds and baths the home features.

Most of the housing lots are 52 feet wide and 1,320 feet deep, Crossley previously said. A two-bedroom home is projected 1,300 to 1,450 square feet and to be priced in the mid-$300,000 range. Three-bedroom units will feature 1,580 to 1,600 square feet of space at a cost of $400,000-$450,000.

The houses will feature exterior masonry, low maintenance components, open floor plans, “attractive architectural elements,” bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, attached parking and ample storage space, according to a prior media release.

Crosstowne Properties also anticipates detached patio homes around the perimeter of the development. The interior area will likely include more housing units and a water detention feature.

Mercy Health started a pilot program providing $10,000 to employees to help them purchase a house in the area, in partnership with Fifth Third Bank, last year. This will include Fountain Village. The goal is to encourage employees to live in Clark and Champaign counties.