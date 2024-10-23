Mercy Health offers employees $10K toward home loans to live in Clark, Champaign

Mercy Health also has an upcoming housing development in north Springfield, which Douglas said is expected to break ground in 2025, having recently received city approval. The Fountain Village development, along Fountain Avenue north of McCreight, is planned to have 54 single-family homes and nine town homes with 23 total housing units on the 16-acre site.

“This is kind of a two-fold program that addresses a unique benefit ask — a need for money towards home closing, because we obviously know that that’s expensive and rates have been up and everything, but also addressing there is a housing shortage and how can we help support that as well,” Douglas said.

The first participant in the home loan program, new Primary Care Physician Dr. Mutahar Mohammed, said he closed on his house shortly before he starting working at the hospital this summer. He said the process was easy and the only requirement was that it went through Fifth Third Bank. He said the $10,000 was helpful applied to his home loan, versus the taxes that must be paid on moving bonuses.

“Honestly, the hardest thing was finding the house,” Mohammed said.

Mohammed said Mercy Health’s culture and his Springfield upbringing attracted him to the hospital, and the program was “the cherry on top.” He said other residents with whom he spoke expressed interest in this kind of program.

Douglas said the program began in June, and it may expand beyond this area. She said the hospital recently had its second participant.

The program is a unique benefit, Douglas said, and the money goes directly to a person’s home loan at closing, with an 18-month retention period starting on their closing date. Each Springfield or Urbana Mercy Health employee is eligible, though they must remain employed at the time of closing, be in good standing, and full time employees will receive priority over part-timers.

Douglas said she has heard “general excitement” about the program and its uniqueness.

She said at least half of the hospitals’ employees commute from outside of Clark or Champaign counties. Beavercreek is a desirable area with good housing opportunities, and Fairborn is a good commuting distance from Springfield, she said. The Fountain Avenue campus aims to increasing housing availability and interest in the immediate area.