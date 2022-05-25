Wittenberg’s career outcome rate increases amid COVID-19

“The survey is for all students who have graduated in the past year. We collect it to learn our graduates’ outcomes or what our graduates are doing upon graduation: employment, graduate school, service, military, etc. We then analyze the survey results to have a better understanding of our graduates,” she said.

From the results, Career Services can learn trends, employers, graduated schools, types of jobs, and additional outcome-related information.

House Conrad said collaboration with faculty and alumni is what helped achieve the high placement rates as they all provide many forms of career coaching.

“I think our career coaching and our programming, like Career March Madness, make a huge difference in students’ successful placements,” she said. “We are excited to offer more initiatives in the future. For example, we are working on developing new relationships with employers and internship sites, so we can help students secure even better placements.”