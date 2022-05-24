New marker honors Revolutionary War father, son

“We had the same thought process and was just a coincidence,” said Diane Eichelberger. “We had a phone conversation that was fruitful. Our groups know how important it is to honor all service members and worked with district representatives to help with this wonderful monument which is a testament to faith and service.”

As Dr. Garlough is unable to travel due to his age, Lori Garlough represented the family. The Garloughs have a long tradition of military service with Dr. Garlough having served in the U.S. Air Force and his son Robert Garlough, Lori’s husband, is a retired U.S. Marine.

“I’m humbled and a little nervous,” she said, telling the tale of her family’s ancestors and how the monument came about. “(Dr. Garlough) really wanted this to be done in his lifetime.”

John H. Garlough was born in 1728 in Germany and emigrated to Maryland in 1749 and enlisted in the Continental Army in 1778. John Jr. was born in 1763 and enlisted in 1782.

Following the war, the Garloughs came to Ohio, settling in Green Township to farm. John H. died in 1810 and John Jr. in 1823 and both are buried on the family’s farm land, which eventually became the cemetery.

SAR members also presented at the ceremony, which was capped by a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.” Lori Garlough said it was wonderful to have these groups represented at the event.

The hope is for this to be a reminder of Clark County’s past and those who helped build it. David Farrell, a former township trustee who lives in the area, brought his son Evan, 12, to appreciate it and would like to see more done to restore other markers at the cemetery that are crumbling, many from the 1800s.