Community kitchen, fundraiser among events in region this week

To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed. The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

Southeast Neighborhood Association Meeting

The Southeast Neighborhood Association (SENA) meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Augsburg Room at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Sunset and South Belmont avenues in Springfield.

The guest speaker will Sherry Chen on Community Gardens and Urban Agriculture. Dale Henry will announce his independent campaign as a candidate for Clark County Commission in the fall election.

Everyone is welcome and persons interested in learning more about local community garden activities and the fall election are urged to attend this meeting. City Police Officers will give reports and answer questions.

Parking is available in the church lot along South Belmont and entry to the church is along the covered walkway through the Brown Door. SENA meetings are an outgrowth of a Trinity Evangelism Committee’s door to door community survey over 23 years ago. For more information about SENA, call 937-323-5865.

Warder Literacy Center Fundraiser

The Warder Literacy Center in Springfield is raising funds for those who struggle with reading and writing through their Flavor by the Basket sales. Baskets come ready-made with three herbs. All you need to do is buy one, place in the sun, water, and snip off what you need. Go to www.cclcnet.net to order yours by Thursday or stop by the CRSI greenhouse, 2030 N. Limestone, on Friday.

Blood Drives

The Community Blood Center will host several drives this week:

The First Christian Church drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at 3638 Middle Urbana Road in Springfield.

The Journey of Faith Fellowship Church drive will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. today at 163 N. Chillicothe St. in South Charleston.

The Mary Rutan Hospital drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at 205 Palmer Ave. in Bellefontaine.

The Quest Community Church drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at 110 South St. in West Liberty.

The Greenon High School drive will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday at 510 S. Enon Xenia Road in Enon.

Everyone who registers to donate receives the summer blood drive campaign “Step Up to the Plate” baseball T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. Donate at any CBC blood drive or the CBC Donor Center through Aug. 27 and you are automatically entered in a drawing to win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies game at Great American Ball Park, followed by a Cole Swindell concert, plus $100 in concession stand gift cards.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.