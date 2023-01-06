Wittenberg University launches new dance team with ‘high hopes and big dreams’

“I realize that may not be a possibility for all student-athletes, but it inspired me,” she said. “With communication and organization, we should encourage our students to set their goals high and pursue their passions. Many students have reached out to me who do spring sports, cheer, theatre, etc. I have told all of them that I am willing to work around availability so that the students don’t have to pick one or the other.”

Stridsberg earned a master’s degree from New York University’s Tisch School of Arts in Dance Performance and Choreography, where she performed for the Second Avenue Dance Company. She has also performed globally, on the high seas, and with the New York Titans Dance Team at Madison Square Garden.

She is an actor at Short North Stage, an equity theater in Columbus, and teaches at and is the assistant director of the competitive team at BalletMet & K Studio.

“I cannot thank Wittenberg enough for putting their faith into me to build this team and set a precedent to guide the team’s path,” she said. “Whether it’s trophies or experiences – hopefully both! – I am so excited to see what the future has in store for the Wittenberg Dance Team.”