Clark County library to bring back open mic nights

News
By , Staff Writer
18 minutes ago

The Clark County Public Library will bring back open mic nights this year.

Open Mic Nights will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month starting Jan. 19 in the main library rotunda at 201 S. Fountain Ave.

The library first held open mic nights from about 2014 to 2019, with a few in early 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic.

Public relations manager Allison Peck said they tried to start them up again in 2020, but got sidelined because of the pandemic.

“We’re excited to bring it back. We had really good participation in the years before. We are hoping to get repeat participants and new ones,” she said.

Peck said participants and audience members grew steadily over the five years they held the open mic nights. She said they averaged about 12 performers or more who played guitar, sang and read poetry, and fluctuated between 25 and 30 audience members, sometimes reaching between 39 and 45.

Reference librarian Steve Frock is who implemented and runs the program. Peck said they decided to bring the program back because there was still some interest in it and people consistently asked about it over the years.

“It’s a good thing for those who write their own music or never performed in public before. It can help them. It’s a safe space for them to do that. It’s an area where people can feel free to share and not be judged,” she said.

The open mic nights are free and open to everyone ages 13 and up, but those under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian if performing.

Only acoustic instruments are allowed and each participant will have 15 minutes to perform the family friendly music selection of their choice.

All participants must call to reserve their 15-minute time slot, which are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis, at 937-328-6903.

The other open mic nights will be held on Feb. 16, March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, August 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21.

For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page or call 937-328-6903.

