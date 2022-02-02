Wittenberg to operate remotely on Thursday due to winter storm

“Our Emergency Management Team has been following the severe winter storm expected to hit our region beginning around 5 p.m. today through 7 a.m. Friday. The storm is projected to bring a heavy mix of sleet and snow with ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch,” the university announced in a release. “In light of this information and to ensure the safety of our community, Wittenberg classes and campus offices will operate remotely tomorrow.”

All essential services on campus will be maintained, and the Benham-Pence Student Center, Thomas Library, and Health, Wellness, and Athletics Center will be open but with limited staffing.