Clark County Developmental Disabilities earns highest accreditation from state

Will Bagnola, Superintendent of Developmental Disabilities of Clark County. Contributed

News
By Brooke Spurlock
56 minutes ago

Developmental Disabilities of Clark County has earned a three-year accreditation from the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities.

“Our staff is to be commended for their efforts in achieving this status,” Superintendent Will Bagnola said. “They are consistently working to provide the highest level of service possible. This three-year accreditation reflects the commitment they put forth every day.”

ExploreClark State creates program for first responders

Developmental disabilities boards across Ohio are regularly evaluated by the state to ensure quality services for individuals with disabilities, according to a release. Based on performance, boards can receive a one- or two-year accreditation, with a three-year accreditation reserved for boards that excel in compliance and best practices.

During the accreditation process, the state reviews all aspects of a county board’s operations, including finances, service planning, delivery, ethics, early intervention, personnel, behavior support, adult services and transportation.

ExploreCoronavirus: Weekly cases drop by nearly 100 in Clark, Champaign schools

“The state’s accreditation validates our work and demonstrates that we are excellent stewards of public funds and a first-rate administrator of programs for the people we serve,” Bagnola said.

The agency, which is publicly funded, supports the F.F. Mueller Residential Center, adult services, in-home early intervention programs for children, transportation in specialized vehicles, family resources and respite care, vocational training, plus training and assistance to providers of developmental disabilities services such as home care agencies and independent providers.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

