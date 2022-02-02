Clark County Developmental Disabilities earns highest accreditation from state

“Our staff is to be commended for their efforts in achieving this status,” Superintendent Will Bagnola said. “They are consistently working to provide the highest level of service possible. This three-year accreditation reflects the commitment they put forth every day.”

Developmental disabilities boards across Ohio are regularly evaluated by the state to ensure quality services for individuals with disabilities, according to a release. Based on performance, boards can receive a one- or two-year accreditation, with a three-year accreditation reserved for boards that excel in compliance and best practices.