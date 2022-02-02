Clark County Developmental Disabilities earns highest accreditation from state

Developmental Disabilities of Clark County has earned a three-year accreditation from the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities.
“Our staff is to be commended for their efforts in achieving this status,” Superintendent Will Bagnola said. “They are consistently working to provide the highest level of service possible. This three-year accreditation reflects the commitment they put forth every day.”
Developmental disabilities boards across Ohio are regularly evaluated by the state to ensure quality services for individuals with disabilities, according to a release. Based on performance, boards can receive a one- or two-year accreditation, with a three-year accreditation reserved for boards that excel in compliance and best practices.
During the accreditation process, the state reviews all aspects of a county board’s operations, including finances, service planning, delivery, ethics, early intervention, personnel, behavior support, adult services and transportation.
“The state’s accreditation validates our work and demonstrates that we are excellent stewards of public funds and a first-rate administrator of programs for the people we serve,” Bagnola said.
The agency, which is publicly funded, supports the F.F. Mueller Residential Center, adult services, in-home early intervention programs for children, transportation in specialized vehicles, family resources and respite care, vocational training, plus training and assistance to providers of developmental disabilities services such as home care agencies and independent providers.
