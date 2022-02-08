Hamburger icon
Wittenberg to host dance competition, including 2 Springfield teams

Wittenberg University Professor of Philosophy, Dr. Julius Bailey, will host a Cultural Event for Black History Month entitled: Dance Stomp Shake, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27 at The Clark State Performing Arts Center in Springfield. FILE

Credit: Andrew Grimm

Wittenberg University Professor of Philosophy, Dr. Julius Bailey, will host a Cultural Event for Black History Month entitled: Dance Stomp Shake, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27 at The Clark State Performing Arts Center in Springfield.

Credit: Andrew Grimm

Credit: Andrew Grimm

By Brooke Spurlock
29 minutes ago
The competition, part of the university’s Black History Month events, will include 13 teams from 7 cities and 3 states.

Wittenberg University will host a dance competition as part of its Black History Month events.

Julius Bailey, professor of Philosophy, will host the cultural event, “Dance Stomp Shake” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27 in the Kuss Auditorium at the Clark State College’s Performing Arts Center.

The dance show is both a showcase and competition for $4,000 in cash prizes. It will include 13 dance teams - six majorette teams and seven hip hop teams - from seven different cities and three states, according to a release from the university. There will also be showcase performances from members of the Springfield High school dance team, and it will be co-hosted by Springfield’s homecoming king and queen, Delian Bradley and Jay Moss.

Springfield High School’s dance team practices for Dance Stomp Shake, a competition that will be hosted by Wittenberg University professor Julius Bailey on Feb. 27. It will feature 13 dance teams from seven different cities and three states. Contributed

Springfield High School's dance team practices for Dance Stomp Shake, a competition that will be hosted by Wittenberg University professor Julius Bailey on Feb. 27. It will feature 13 dance teams from seven different cities and three states.

Springfield High School’s dance team practices for Dance Stomp Shake, a competition that will be hosted by Wittenberg University professor Julius Bailey on Feb. 27. It will feature 13 dance teams from seven different cities and three states. Contributed

“The competition will highlight the best of Black Dance Culture and highlight the artistic excellence of young people,” Bailey said.

The teams include: the Springfield High School dance team, Black Diamonds from Springfield, U.D. dance team from Dayton, Funklab from Kettering, 3-D from Cincinnati, Next Level Dance from Cincinnati, Black Pearlz from Columbus, Optimistic Ladies of Columbus, Epitome of Dance from Columbus, Tru Kingdom Megacrew from Columbus, Returning Champions Levitate from Cleveland, Sudden Death Crew from Hampton, Stylez Dance from Ohio State, and Sweatshop Crew from Racine, WI.

The featured showcase team is ELEVATED, from Cleveland who won the World of Dance Championship for Team Hip Hop in June 2021.

“It brings me pride to be able to expose the youth of Springfield, Dayton and our surrounding area to a high-energy, highly skilled dance show is a gift in itself,” Bailey said.

Bailey, who is the director of African and Diaspora Studies and Justice Law and Public Policy at Wittenberg, hosted this dance competition in 2020

“As a member of the Wittenberg University family, I have a responsibility, especially as a tenured Black faculty member to invest in the city that has invested in me,” he said.

The event sponsors include White Allen Chevy, Clark State College, Wittenberg University, The Greater Springfield Partnership, Springfield City School District, The Springfield Foundation, Attorney Michael Wright and Key Ads, the release stated.

Tickets for the event can be found at Ticketmaster and the Clark State PAC. For more information, email dancestompshake@gmail.com or call/text 217-454-0622.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

