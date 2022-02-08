Wittenberg to host dance competition, including 2 Springfield teams

The teams include: the Springfield High School dance team, Black Diamonds from Springfield, U.D. dance team from Dayton, Funklab from Kettering, 3-D from Cincinnati, Next Level Dance from Cincinnati, Black Pearlz from Columbus, Optimistic Ladies of Columbus, Epitome of Dance from Columbus, Tru Kingdom Megacrew from Columbus, Returning Champions Levitate from Cleveland, Sudden Death Crew from Hampton, Stylez Dance from Ohio State, and Sweatshop Crew from Racine, WI.

The featured showcase team is ELEVATED, from Cleveland who won the World of Dance Championship for Team Hip Hop in June 2021.

“It brings me pride to be able to expose the youth of Springfield, Dayton and our surrounding area to a high-energy, highly skilled dance show is a gift in itself,” Bailey said.

Bailey, who is the director of African and Diaspora Studies and Justice Law and Public Policy at Wittenberg, hosted this dance competition in 2020

“As a member of the Wittenberg University family, I have a responsibility, especially as a tenured Black faculty member to invest in the city that has invested in me,” he said.

The event sponsors include White Allen Chevy, Clark State College, Wittenberg University, The Greater Springfield Partnership, Springfield City School District, The Springfield Foundation, Attorney Michael Wright and Key Ads, the release stated.

Tickets for the event can be found at Ticketmaster and the Clark State PAC. For more information, email dancestompshake@gmail.com or call/text 217-454-0622.