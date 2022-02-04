Wittenberg to host events to honor, celebrate Black History Month

Explore Clark State to host events to honor Black History Month

Saturday, Feb. 26: “Minds like Mine” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in room 105 of the Shouvlin Center. This event, which is a collaboration between the Tiger Counseling and Concerned Black Students, will feature two guest speakers leading a discussion on “Mental Health in the Black Community.”

Debbie Beausejour, associate director of the McClain Center for Diversity, said they want to “destigmatize and debunk stereotypes of mental health services.”

“Raising awareness and sharing ways to enhance a healthy mental health is very important. There will be a wellness activity, and we will share resources with the students on how to achieve and maintain healthy mental health practices,” she said.

Originally, the university also planned to welcome marketing expert and industry leader John Shumate on Wednesday, but the event was cancelled due to the winter weather and will be rescheduled for a later date. Shumate had planned to discuss how to navigate and network while being Black in corporate American and the importance of making connections in one’s filed.

All events are combined efforts of the University’s William A. McClain Center for Diversity, Concerned Black Students (CBS), the Office of Student Involvement, the Tiger Counseling Center, and Wittenberg’s Diversity Advisory Committee (DAC).