Wittenberg names new university pastor

The Rev. Paschke-Johannes said, “I’m thrilled to join a community that is clearly student-focused, deeply in touch with who we are as a Lutheran liberal arts University, and equipped to make the necessary shifts to prepare students for an ever-changing world. Wittenberg’s commitment to diversity and inclusion connects deeply with my personal values and family.”

The Rev. Paschke-Johannes applied for this position out of respect for the power of a liberal arts education, and said being a part of an institution with a Lutheran heritage is a blessing to a pastor.

“An environment that encourages an integrated education, with a focus on critical thinking, has a profound impact on the individual student and the greater community,” she said. “I have seen firsthand the impact in my own life and in my ministry. Attending a small, Lutheran liberal arts college myself, I was able to foster a love of lifelong learning, surrounded by professors and a community who knew my name and who knew I was as a person.”

The Rev. Paschke-Johannes has served the church since 2008, including being the lead pastor at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church from 2008-15, and has served the community on various boards. She received a Master of Divinity from Luther Seminary, a master’s degree in communication from Ball State University and a bachelor’s degree in communication from Midland University.