Wittenberg names new university pastor

Wittenberg University in Springfield has named the Rev. Tracy Paschke-Johannes as the David and Carol Matevia endowed university pastor.
Chaplain with Hospice of Cincinnati and serving Epiphany Lutheran Church in Dayton, the Rev. Paschke-Johannes will begin her new role on Aug. 18. She is replacing the Rev. Rachel Tune and the Rev. Anders Tune, who will be retiring July 31 after 23 years of service, university officials said.
“In Tracy,” said President Michael Frandsen, “we have found a wonderful faith partner who will walk with our students as they ask deep questions around meaning, belonging and purpose, all while understanding the urgency and intensity that is often associated with significant transition, especially in a young adult’s life.”
The university pastor provides instructional leadership for religious and spiritual life and leads the campus community in ministry and pastoral care. This position was established because of late the Rev. David Matevia, class of 1960, who died in August 2021, and his wife, Carol.
In her new role, the Rev. Paschke-Johannes will partner with offices and senior administration to lead the community in a vision for religious and spiritual life while also directing programs and activities to nurture spiritual growth and student development.
The Rev. Paschke-Johannes said, “I’m thrilled to join a community that is clearly student-focused, deeply in touch with who we are as a Lutheran liberal arts University, and equipped to make the necessary shifts to prepare students for an ever-changing world. Wittenberg’s commitment to diversity and inclusion connects deeply with my personal values and family.”
The Rev. Paschke-Johannes applied for this position out of respect for the power of a liberal arts education, and said being a part of an institution with a Lutheran heritage is a blessing to a pastor.
“An environment that encourages an integrated education, with a focus on critical thinking, has a profound impact on the individual student and the greater community,” she said. “I have seen firsthand the impact in my own life and in my ministry. Attending a small, Lutheran liberal arts college myself, I was able to foster a love of lifelong learning, surrounded by professors and a community who knew my name and who knew I was as a person.”
The Rev. Paschke-Johannes has served the church since 2008, including being the lead pastor at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church from 2008-15, and has served the community on various boards. She received a Master of Divinity from Luther Seminary, a master’s degree in communication from Ball State University and a bachelor’s degree in communication from Midland University.
