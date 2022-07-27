Events, fundraisers created to honor fallen Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy and family

Other organizations and community members are honoring Yates’ legacy in other ways.

Clark State College is creating a scholarship fund in honor of the deputy. More details will be released about the scholarship, and the college is also looking into “additional opportunities” to honor Deputy Yates through the sheriff’s office and its police academy and criminal justice programs, Clark State vice president of marketing, diversity and community impact Crystal Jones said.

On Wednesday, Luke’s Wings, a national organization that provides emergency travel planning services and airline tickets for military serviceman, announced it has provided 30 pre-approved complimentary flights, and booked two flights on behalf of the Yates’ family.

A memorial for Yates in Springfield City Plaza continues to grow, too. A deputy cruiser was parked in the plaza on Monday, and law enforcement officers and community members have visited the memorial to pay their respects and leave small tokens of flower bouquets, stuffed animals, candles and other small trinkets on the hood of the cruiser.

Yates’ funeral visitation will be held on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at the First Christian Church at 3638 Middle Urbana Road. His funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, Aug. 1, at the church, with burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery, according to Littleton and Rue Funeral Home. Clark County offices are closing on Monday in recognition of the funeral service.

According to his obituary, Yates was survived by his wife, Tracy, his mother, Lisa Yates, and father, Eugene (Felicia) Yates, who served with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for 34 years; mother-in-law, Debra Reed; daughter A’kaylehana; two sons, Anthony (Kristina) Reed, and Andrew Reed; two sisters, Lisa McPherson, and Rochelle (Clarence) Smith; four brothers, Martin Yates, Anthony (Holly) Jeffrey, Stephen Humphrey, and Walter Ray; brothers-in-law, Christopher Reed, and Timothy (Heather) Reed; sister-in-law, Theresa (Sam) Reed, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends.

The identities of two others who died in the shooting and fire at 1132 Ashwood Drive on Sunday were also confirmed this week: Cole White, 27, of South Charleston, and his mother, Jodie Arbuckle, 47, of Springfield.

Another deputy was injured Sunday, but not by gunfire, during an attempt to rescue Yates, Burchett stated in a release. The special operations team member was taken to a local hospital and is now recovering at home.