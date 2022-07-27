Events, fundraisers created to honor fallen Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy and family

The outpouring of support for the Clark County Sheriff’s deputy killed Sunday in a Harmony Twp. shooting continued Wednesday in the community as people raised money for his family and found other ways to honor him.
Matthew Yates, 41, was killed in the line of duty on Sunday following a shooting at a mobile home park in Harmony Twp. outside Springfield. The father of three children with his wife was a 15-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. Yates was a valued member of the Special Operations Team, according to Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has organized a GoFundMe to raise money for the Yates family. As of Wednesday afternoon, it has raised more than $36,000 and continues to see donations.
Wives of deputies and others at the sheriff’s office also are hosting a memorial walk at the Clark County Fairgrounds on Friday at 5 p.m. The walk will begin at 5 p.m. in front of the sheriff’s office command post at the fairground’s youth building. The route will be led by a deputy and begin at the trach where a moment of silence will be held, according to the sheriff’s office.
Beardman’s Full Bellies, a mobile food pantry, will be accepting donations for the Yates family during the second annual Jeep Cruise-In at Young’s Jersey Dairy on Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Other organizations and community members are honoring Yates’ legacy in other ways.
Clark State College is creating a scholarship fund in honor of the deputy. More details will be released about the scholarship, and the college is also looking into “additional opportunities” to honor Deputy Yates through the sheriff’s office and its police academy and criminal justice programs, Clark State vice president of marketing, diversity and community impact Crystal Jones said.
On Wednesday, Luke’s Wings, a national organization that provides emergency travel planning services and airline tickets for military serviceman, announced it has provided 30 pre-approved complimentary flights, and booked two flights on behalf of the Yates’ family.
A memorial for Yates in Springfield City Plaza continues to grow, too. A deputy cruiser was parked in the plaza on Monday, and law enforcement officers and community members have visited the memorial to pay their respects and leave small tokens of flower bouquets, stuffed animals, candles and other small trinkets on the hood of the cruiser.
Yates’ funeral visitation will be held on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at the First Christian Church at 3638 Middle Urbana Road. His funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, Aug. 1, at the church, with burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery, according to Littleton and Rue Funeral Home. Clark County offices are closing on Monday in recognition of the funeral service.
According to his obituary, Yates was survived by his wife, Tracy, his mother, Lisa Yates, and father, Eugene (Felicia) Yates, who served with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for 34 years; mother-in-law, Debra Reed; daughter A’kaylehana; two sons, Anthony (Kristina) Reed, and Andrew Reed; two sisters, Lisa McPherson, and Rochelle (Clarence) Smith; four brothers, Martin Yates, Anthony (Holly) Jeffrey, Stephen Humphrey, and Walter Ray; brothers-in-law, Christopher Reed, and Timothy (Heather) Reed; sister-in-law, Theresa (Sam) Reed, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends.
The identities of two others who died in the shooting and fire at 1132 Ashwood Drive on Sunday were also confirmed this week: Cole White, 27, of South Charleston, and his mother, Jodie Arbuckle, 47, of Springfield.
Another deputy was injured Sunday, but not by gunfire, during an attempt to rescue Yates, Burchett stated in a release. The special operations team member was taken to a local hospital and is now recovering at home.
