Wittenberg names new provost, chief academic officer

“As interim provost, Brian set a standard of excellence in his work and furthered our forward momentum in a way that will position the university’s academic program for continued success,” he said. “I am confident that he will partner with faculty colleagues in advancing our academic program to meet the needs of current and future students.”

As interim provost, Yontz said he is most proud of several accomplishments in the academic affairs division, including, but not limited to, adding programs in neuroscience, public health, and international business; adding a mock trial program; launching the Margaret Ermarth Institute for the Public Humanities; supporting faculty and grant submissions; hiring seven new faculty members; and increasing the new FIRE Week offerings and participation.

“We certainly have a lot of work to do in the academic affairs division, but Wittenberg’s bedrock is congruent with what today’s learner desires and needs as a member of an educated citizenry,” he said.

Yontz has served as interim provost since Michelle Mattson’s departure last summer. He serves as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Ohio Association of Colleges of Teacher Education (OACTE), and also served as interim director of the Susan Hirt Hagen Center for Civic and Urban Engagement in the summer of 2021.

He’s a Springfield native who graduated from Springfield City Schools, and a long-serving faculty member in the education department after joining the university in 2006. He earned his B.A. from Asbury College in Wilmore, KY, his M.S. from Wright State University and his Ph.D. from The Ohio State University.