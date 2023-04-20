Crumbl cookie store planned for Springfield by former OSU player

A former Ohio State football player and his wife are opening three additional Crumbl stores, including one in Springfield, after success at their Washington Twp. location in Montgomery County.
Reggie Germany said he and his wife, Keah, will start expansion by opening a store at 6310 Gender Rd. in Canal Winchester, a suburb of Columbus, followed by a store at 1849 W. Main St. in Troy. The Canal Winchester store is expected to open in July, followed by Troy in August or September.
He said they are also working on finalizing a lease to open a fourth location on Bechtle Avenue in Springfield in the first quarter of 2024.
“We would have people from those areas come and visit the store and were wondering when we were putting one in their area,” Germany said. “After consideration, we started looking into other locations.”
The couple opened the Washington Twp. store at 1530 Miamisburg Centerville Road in February 2022. Germany said the Washington Twp. location is in the top 10% of all Crumbl stores in the U.S.
Crumbl Cookies, described as the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, has expanded to over 600 bakeries in 47 states nationwide. When this news outlet reported the opening of the Washington Twp. location, Crumbl Cookies had expanded to more than 300 bakeries in 36 states nationwide.
The three new stores will be “brand new build outs” with 75 employees each, Germany said. Each store will be similar to the Washington Twp. location.
He added his favorite part of owning a Crumbl store is “the joy that it brings to the community.”
“Once they go in and get that box of cookies, it kind of changes their whole thought process and how they feel,” Germany said.
As grand openings near, the couple plan to host a “pink carpet event,” offering guests an opportunity to take photos and get autographs from former Ohio State football players.
Other Dayton-area Crumbl stores include 2260 N. Fairfield Road, Suite G in Beavercreek and 8288 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. For more information about Crumbl Cookies, visit www.crumblcookies.com.
