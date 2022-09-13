Wittenberg names director of newly named Margaret Ermarth Institute

Explore Cedar Point retiring roller coaster after 19 seasons

“However, when Hollenbeck Hall was built, and the humanities moved in there in 2000, the name was lost, except for a sign in the third floor Hollenbeck atrium. Bringing her name back as part of the institute is a way to reconnect with a figure from Wittenberg’s past who valued and prized the humanities and shows our own honor to this discipline.”

Being excited to take on his new position, Raffensperger brings a “distinguished record of publication in the humanities” to his new role, including serving as a resident fellow last school year at the National Humanities Center in North Carolina. He said being a fellow opened his eyes to the things he could be doing in his own community to advance humanities. Once he got home, he lobbied to direct the Institute.

“Our main goal is to take the important work of learning and educating being done on Wittenberg’s campus and bring it into the community,” he said. “I would really like the Institute to focus on the Springfield and Clark County community. We can take the humanities out of the classroom and off campus and situate them in the community as a whole.”

The institute will also complement the work of the Susan Hirt Hagen Center for Civic and Urban Engagement to provide a combination of experiential learning and community engagement by offering a variety of activities to bring the campus and county communities together.

Raffensperger earned his B.A. from Bates College in Maine, his M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Chicago, is the author of four books, and is active in multiple scholarly organizations.

For more information, visit https://www.wittenberg.edu/ermarth-institute.