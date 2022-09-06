Ohio, other states to receive $438M settlement from JUUL

As part of the settlement, JUUL will also have to make marketing changes and limit sales practices. JUUL has agreed to refrain from doing the following actions:

Market to youths.

Depict anyone under age 35 in any marketing.

Use cartoons in its marketing.

Pay for product placement.

Sell brand-name merchandise.

Sell flavors not approved by the FDA.

Allow access to websites without age verification on a landing page.

Make representations about nicotine not approved by the FDA.

Make misleading representations about nicotine content.

Participate in sponsorships or naming-rights deals.

Advertise in outlets unless 85% of the audience is adult.

Advertise on billboards, public transportation and in social-media (other than testimonials on social-media by individuals over the age of 35, with no health claims).

Use paid influencers.

Use direct-to-consumer ads unless age-verified.

Offer free samples.

JUUL ended its social media marketing, and it now only sells pods in two flavors, tobacco and menthol.

It is currently unclear how much of the settlement Ohio will receive, as well as what the funds might be used for or if any local municipalities will receive funds from the settlement. A representative of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said the states involved in the lawsuit are finalizing and executing the settlement, which could take three to four weeks.

The proposed $438.5 million would be paid out over a period of six to 10 years, with the amounts paid increasing the longer the company takes to make the payments. If JUUL extends the payment period to 10 years, the final settlement could increase up to $476.6 million.

Unrelated to this settlement, the FDA on June 23 ordered JUUL to stop selling its products in the United States. Following an appeal by JUUL, however, the FDA has since decided to let JUUL’s products stay on the market temporarily while the agency conducts an additional review.