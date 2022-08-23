Wittenberg alumni board names winner of top award

Brannan was overwhelmed after receiving the award.

“The very first thing I did was walk over to Recitation Hall and read every single name on the wall of the past recipients and see how many I knew in my 21 years. It means so much to me, especially being a trained educator and understanding how people learn, and then being recognized for teaching. I had no clue it was going to be me. You sit there during the ceremony and hear the description thinking ‘oh I know who this is. I only realized it was me the moment before he said my name,” she said.

Brannan teaches in both the graduate and undergraduate degree programs and has been active in research, teaching, and service. Her primary research examines collaboration among special educators and related health service providers for children and students with disabilities.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts in education from West Liberty State University, her M.Ed. in special education Ohio University, served seven years as the director of early childhood programs at a rehabilitation center in West Virginia, and has taught students with multiple disabilities at two schools in West Virginia, while also completing her doctoral studies at West Virginia University.

The Distinguished Teaching Award, established in 1960, is presented to a faculty member who has completed five years of service at Wittenberg and is a full-time teacher at the time of selection. Selection is based on current performance, and all alumni, students, faculty and staff are allowed to nominate candidates.