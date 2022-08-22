Wittenberg welcomes four new members to alumni board

Dilley was a double major, earning a degree in theatre and an interdisciplinary degree in communication studies. He earned his Master of Arts in applied theatre at Emerson College, spent years creating and teaching performing arts programs in public and private schools, co-founded a performing arts company, and co-founded a niche advisory group for tech and real estate space.

Johnston earned her degree in sociology, spent 14 years in corporate America, opened Rose City Boutique & Counseling in 2020, and is a property manager for a local Airbnb.

Swaim, now in New York, works in leadership development at the travel tech company Expedia Group to build high-performing teams and high-impact executive leaders. She moved around the U.S. and traveled internationally with supply chain and account management roles, earned her master’s degree in management and leadership at Purdue University Global, and became a professionally certified coach and founder of her own leadership coaching company.