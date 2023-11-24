What’s happening this weekend: Holiday events, library art group

A look at events happening in the area this weekend:

Holiday in the City

Holiday in the City will be held starting today at 5 p.m. in downtown Springfield, 100 S. Fountain Ave.

The event will kick off with the Grand Illumination of downtown including Santa’s arrival, live music, carolers, an outdoor holiday market, food trucks, DIY wreath making, a holiday bookmobile, interactive ice sculptures, indoor train display, and the downtown outdoor ice-skating rink.

Festivities begin at 4 p.m., Santa’s entrance on Fountain Avenue begins at approximately 6 p.m.

For more information, visit Holiday in the City on Facebook.

Holiday Horse Parade

The Holiday Horse Parade will be held today starting at 10 a.m. in downtown Urbana, by the Monument Square District.

There will be a full day of festivities, including shops opening at 10 a.m., food trucks and street vendors opening at 4 p.m., holiday music in the streets form 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., caroling in Legacy Park at 5:15 p.m., tree lighting ceremony in Legacy Park at 5:30 p.m., parade that begins on Scioto Street and Santa Claus comes to town at 6:30 p.m., Santa visits at Legacy Place at 7:15 p.m., and free carriage and trolley rides from 7:15 to 9 p.m. Vendors start closing at 8 p.m.

The food trucks include Big Willies, Candi’s Concessions and Doogs Concessions, Fork in the Road, The Forking Pierogi, Frazier’s Smoked Meat, Guelaguetza Mexican Street Food and Ice Cream, and Schmidt’s Sausage Truck.

There is no public parking in the square on Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. Most shops open normal hours and some may have extended hours.

Christmas Sale

The Animal Welfare League of Clark County will have a Christmas sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Thrift Store, 3 W. Pleasant St.

There will be numerous tree decorations, ornaments, wreaths, baskets, lights, and cans. What makes this special is that you can name the price you can afford. The proceeds support the nonprofit, no-kill shelter.

Explore Mercy Health to host annual Lights of Love Celebration

Holiday Bazaar

The Champaign County Holiday Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, 4H and Michaels Building.

There will be 80 plus vendors, food trucks, a raffle and 50/50 drawing to benefit CACC and Barley Used Pets, and Santa and photo booth from noon to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit the Champaign County Holiday Bazaar event page on Facebook.

Arts Group

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host Fiber Arts Group from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday at the main library.

Knitting, crochet, embroidery, cross-stitch and any other fiber arts projects are welcome. All skill levels are invited. Bring your own project to work on or there will be basic supplies to get started.