Mercy Health to host annual Lights of Love Celebration

Mercy Health will soon kick off its holiday season with its annual Lights of Love Celebration.

The celebration is a “special way to remember the important people in your life while also supporting top quality care delivered with compassion in your community,” Mercy Health officials said.

The two Mercy Health hospitals will both host a tree lighting, and a chance for community members to make a minimum donation of $5 to help fund charitable care and equipment purchases that help Mercy Health provide its care to patients in the two counties.

The Springfield Regional Medical Center (SRMC) Auxiliary will host the 32nd Annual Tree Lighting Service at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Donors will have their loved ones’ names put on a snowflake ornament to help decorate the Christmas tree in the SRMC lobby through the season, which will be on display during the celebration.

Those interested in participating can pick up an order form at the Gardenview Gift Shop inside SRMC or call the volunteer services office at 937-523-5190 to request a form by mail.

The ornaments can then be picked up between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3 when the tree is taken down, or from the SRMC volunteer officer after those dates.

TWIG 13 will host a similar celebration at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, in front of the main entrance of Mercy Health — Urbana Hospital.

Donors’ loved ones will be celebrated with a light on the Lights of Love tree, and will receive a Lights of Love keepsake snowflake ornament after the tree lighting.

Those who can’t attend the event, can still arrange for pickup of their ornament by calling the Volunteer Services Office.

For questions about either event, call 937-523-5190.