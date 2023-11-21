Wittenberg to receive more than $1M to support science program scholarships

Wittenberg University will receive more than $1 million to support scholarships for students in science programs.

The university was awarded $1,075,999.96 in a grant as part of the Choose Ohio First (COF) funding round from the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE).

COF grants support scholarships for students in critical science fields such as health professions, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“We are grateful that Choose Ohio First is recognizing the contributions of Wittenberg University in producing future STEM leaders across our state,” said Wittenberg President Michael L. Frandsen. “The funding fuels our mission and supports our students in discovering their passion and purpose on our campus.”

As a participating institution, Wittenberg will award scholarships and provide work-based learning experiences to students in a cohort model pursuing future careers in STEM or to students who want to become STEM teachers. The first scholarships will be awarded to eligible students beginning in fall 2024.

“Wittenberg has a long tradition of outstanding teaching and undergraduate student research in the STEM fields, and our Choose Ohio First award will provide access for more students to our exceptional faculty, academic programs, and research opportunities,” said Brian Yontz, provost and professor of education.

COF has committed more than $200 million to STEM and STEM education scholarships over the past five years, during the administration of Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted, as an important part of Ohio’s strategy to develop more STEM talent in the state.

“The Choose Ohio First program has significantly strengthened Ohio’s competitiveness within STEM disciplines, and our campuses, including Wittenberg University, have done an excellent job of preparing their STEM scholars for success,” said Randy Gardner, chancellor of the ODHE. “I applaud Wittenberg University for being among this latest group of awardees.”

Requirements for a COF scholarship include being a resident of Ohio, seeking a certificate or degree in an eligible STEM discipline, being enrolled at a participating college or university, and meeting the college or university’s eligible criteria. Scholarship amounts vary from each year and each college, and can be applied to tuition and general fees or cover other approved academic expenses such as books and meal plans.

For more information about STEM-related programs at Wittenberg, visit https://www.wittenberg.edu/academics. For more information about COF, visit https://highered.ohio.gov/initiatives/affordability/choose-ohio-first/cof-overview.