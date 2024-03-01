What’s happening this weekend: First Friday event, Civil War symposium and more

Hatch Artist Studio will host a First Friday event and present a Songwriters Night from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight at 105 N. Central St. on the third floor.

There will be live performances by Matt Chonko, Kyleen Downes, Micah Bonsell, Michael Manley, Sunset Combs and Jill Potter-Bonsell.

Simply Give Campaign

The Springfield Meijer location is partnering with St. Vincent de Paul food pantry for the next Simply Give campaign.

During the campaign, Meijer customers can purchase $10 Simply Give donation cards at the local Meijer store. At the end of the campaign, Meijer will convert all donations to Meijer-food-only gift cards and present those cards to the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry to purchase foods for stocking pantry shelves.

On Meijer Double Matching Day, Saturday, Meijer will double match each contribution with $20 converting a $10 contribution into $30.

The sole purpose of the Simply Give program is to help the food pantry feed the hungry families in Springfield. Donation cards can be found in each church and at checkouts in the Meijer store.

Annual Symposium

The Clark County Historical Society will offer a detailed exploration of the American Civil War during their annual symposium from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Heritage Center, 117 S. Fountain Ave.

This year’s theme is the Battle of Gettysburg, fought July 1–3, 1863 and considered the turning point of the war. Attendees will join military historians and speakers as they explore the battle itself, its participants, and its aftermath.

The speakers include Kent Masterson Brown, who will focus on General Mead, and Gettysburg Battlefield Guides James A. Hessler and Brit C. Isenberg will talk about Dan Sickles and the Peach Orchard.

The day includes Civil War music with Steve and Lisa Ball, lunch, and refreshments. More details and registration can be found here: https://cutt.ly/cws24.

Cornhole Tournament

The Tecumseh Local Athletic Boosters Cornhole Tournament will be held Saturday at Tecumseh High School, 9830 W. National Road.

Boards will open at noon with the tournament starting at 1 p.m.

The cost is $40 and it’s a team double elimination.

To register, visit https://share.scoreholio.com/yiwnWOSPcGb.

Bowling For A Purpose

Breast Friends Forever will present the second annual “Bowling For A Purpose,’ in memory of Shannon Rogers, on Saturday at the Southwest Bowling Center, 826 Scioto St. in Urbana. Social hour will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and bowling begins at 5:45 p.m.

There will be teams of two, 9 pin no tap bowling style, music, raffles and silent auction, games, 50/50 and more.

Admission per team is $50 by cash or check payable to BCCofCC, PO Box 12, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044, or $55 by credit card or Paypal at www.paypal.com/US/fundraiser/charity/4604123. Meal and shoes are included for every paid bowler.

Email team names to bffofccfundraising@gmail.com.

Smoking Cessation Classes

Mercy Health REACH Services – Springfield is hosting a free, six-week series of smoking cessation classes from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Mondays starting March 4 in the REACH office at 30 W. McCreight Ave.

The classes are led by a Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist/Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor III. Mercy Health provides nicotine replacement therapies such as nicotine patches, gum and lozenges at no cost while supplies last, as well as carbon monoxide testing.

The class size is limited to 10 for comfortable group interaction, and only Clark and Champaign County residents are eligible to participate. A free $10 gas card will be offered to participants for each session attended.

To register or for more information, contact Marcy Ivory at REACH at 937-390-5333.