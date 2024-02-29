Clifton Opera House offers a new season of Saturday concerts

With a heavy slate of bluegrass and other musical genres mixed in, the 130-year-old venue presents an intimate setting that adds atmosphere to the shows, said Paula Lazorski, one of the event organizers.

“We just want people to know we’re here, carrying on, all done by volunteers with a mission of love for having people here,” she said.

Saturday’s performers will be bluegrass performers Lonnie and Shari Hamilton and Band. While most acts come from the Miami Valley and Ohio, Lazorski is excited about bringing in out-of-town acts including Springfield natives the Miller Twins, who now live in Portland, Ore. and will play acoustic americana music on April 13, and Nashville-based bluegrass band Fast Track on May 11.

Series organizers are grateful for such groups to travel to the area as they have a limited budget to pay performers and any proceeds go toward maintaining the Opera House and historic schoolhouse.

The Opera House, which was designed by architect Charles Creger, who also did Springfield’s Heritage Center and St. Raphael’s Church, still has its original stage and balcony and the artists often compliment the venue’s acoustics. It’s also hosted other programs and is available for rental.

The concert experience will be complemented by food trucks beginning at 5 and attendees can eat outdoors or in the venue. The Opera House is handicap-accessible and no alcoholic beverages are allowed.

Another offering introduced last year that drew well returning is a bluegrass jam, 6-8 p.m. Fridays and run by Pat Carine. People can attend or can bring an instrument and join in.

For more information on acts or the Opera House, go to www.villageofclifton.com/.