What’s happening this weekend: Final farm market, honor walk and more

A look at events happing in the area this weekend:

Day of Community Support

The Second Harvest Food Bank will host a day of community support from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today.

Rocking Horse’s Health Bus will offer free health check-ups from 8 a.m. to noon, the Bookmobile will provide reading materials from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the local police, medic and firetruck teams will be on site from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Friday parking lot food distribution will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. at 20 N. Murray St.

Pink Honor Walk

Mercy Health – Springfield will host its second annual Pink Honor Walk today at the Springfield Cancer Center, 148 W. North St., in support of breast cancer awareness.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the walk starting at 5:30 p.m. Once the race is finished, there will be an after-party celebration at Mother Stewart’s Brewery.

The registration fee is $30 and includes a shirt and goody bag. To sign up, visit RunSignup.com.

All the money raised will benefit Mercy Health Breast Patient Assistance Fund, a financial assistance program to help underserved women access the screening and diagnostic mammograms, ultrasounds, and breast MRIs they need; The Breast Cancer Endowment Fund of Clark County, a group established in 1995 to provide financial assistance to women in Clark & Champaign Counties who have limited or no insurance for breast health or breast cancer services; Sisters United for Prevention, a coalition of African American women promoting cancer awareness, early detection, and education in the minority community of Clark County; and Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County, a group aimed at making cancer patients feel safe and supported by helping them resolve problems that may interfere with the treatment process, including financial aid and additional resources

For more information, contact Tracy Adrian at 937-523-8640.

Rummage and Bake Sale

Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren is having its annual Mission Rummage and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at 6562 Detrick-Jordan Pike.

There will be toys, clothing, fabrics, holiday decorations, furniture, collectible items, kitchen items and more.

For more information, call 937-964-8032.

Springfield Farmer’s Market

The last Springfield Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, adjacent to the Heritage Center on North Market Place at 117 S. Fountain Ave.

There will be dozens of local vendors featuring fresh, local vegetables, meats, dairy products and baked goods.

For more information, visit the Springfield Farmers Market on Facebook.

Fall Festival/Holiday Bazaar

The 50th Anniversary of the Northminster Fall Festival/Holiday Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 400 Villa Road.

Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be many handcrafted items, holiday decorations, bake sale items including Buckeyes, a second-time-around shop and a raffle. Raffle items include a vintage handmade quilt, handmade afghan, gift baskets, a P. Buckley Moss print, and more.

All proceeds from our sale go to local charities.

Wizarding Weekend

Springfield’s Wizarding Weekend will be held on Saturday at the Heritage Center.

The building for this Wizarding world themed event will be transformed into the Heritage School of Wizardry, with opportunities for visitors to take classes and do activities while learning more about Clark County’s “magical” history.

Festivities kick off Saturday afternoon with a family-friendly open house. Professors will welcome witches, wizards, current students and alumni who will be sorted into their houses, meet and greet their local owls, participate in some specialized crafts and activities, and compete for house points.

On Saturday evening, there will be a Wizards’ Ball, which is reserved for adults 18 and up. There will be dinner, a cash bar, a candy bar, dancing, dueling, house points contests, a raffle, classes, games, and more.

Tickets for both events are available online, with special discounts for students, seniors, and members. Tickets can be bought at https://heritage.center/sww/.

Fashion Show

Woman’s Town Club will be holding their annual Fall Fashion Show at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at 805 E. High St.

Guild Gallery, Urbana, will be showing their newest fall fashions, modeled by WTC members.

Reservations are needed and tickets are $35. For reservations, call 937-390-6751 or 864-378-1685.

Indoor Hunting Tournament

The Springfield Fraternal Order of Police and FOPA Associates are having their annual Indoor Hunting Tournament from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Springfield Eagles, 1802 Selma Road.

There will be dinner, raffles, games and a “hunt” for a moose, elk and white tail deer to support those that serve and protect the community.

A portion of the proceeds will support a legacy gift fund for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to purchase a K9 in the future.

Preregistration is required. For more information, visit the Facebook page “Springfield FOP Lodge #72″, email fopgolf@yahoo.com or contact Karen Turnmire at 937-605-1449.

Railway Society Open Houses

From Springfield to Brookville to Miamisburg and points in between, several Miami Valley Garden Railway Society members are holding open houses for their outside garden railroad layouts. Attendees can see the various types and sizes of layouts and enjoy watching the trains as they run the tracks.

The hours are noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Starting points on Saturday can be 1910 Bird Road, Springfield or 7224 Jamaica Road, Miamisburg; and on Sunday can be 3723 Lawrenceville Drive, Springfield or 1120 Kirkley Hall Drive, Miamisburg. A lighted display in Miamisburg will be open on Saturday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For questions, call 937-864-7411.

Urbana Oktoberfest

The 51st Oktoberfest will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday on the grounds of the Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 E. Lawn Ave.

The day will be full of activities featuring live music, craft vendors, artists, children’s games and food.

Returning is Schmidt’s Restaurant of German Village with their authentic German fare and their famous cream puffs, as well as Childers Chimney Cake with their authentic Eastern European pastry. A coffee truck, The Spotted Cow, will also be joining the festivities along with many new food trucks.

Admission is $3. Oktoberfest is the largest fundraiser for the Historical Society.