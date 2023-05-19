What’s happening this weekend: Concerts, farm event and more

IndieCraft

IndieCraft 2023 will be held tonight and Saturday, with 16 bands and 12 breweries at Mother Stewart’s Brewing, 102 W. Columbia St.; COhatch the Market, 101 S. Fountain Ave.; the State Theater, 13 S. Fountain Ave.; and Station 1, 325 N. Fountain Ave.

Friday’s events will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday’s will be held from 4 to 9:30 p.m.

For more information on IndieCraft, visit indiecraftoh.com.

Coffee Crawl

The Warder Literacy Center and Clark County Literacy Coalition will host its second “Mrs. Claus Spring Coffee Crawl” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The crawl will feature Kerry’s Café, Coffee Expressions, Winans Chocolates + Coffees, Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, Viva Coffee Roaster, Un Mundo Café, Hemisphere Coffee Roasters, and a few surprises.

The cost is a $30 donation to the CCLC and will help them continue the fight against low literacy in the county. On the day of the event, bring your e-ticket to the Warder Literacy Center, 137 E. High St., and it will be exchanged for an entrance bracelet and event mug.

For more information or to buy a ticket, visit the Warder Literacy Center on Facebook or https://bit.ly/42m1xUA.

Flower Class

The Master Gardeners of Clark County will host an All About Peonies class from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum in the MGV Barn Area and peony flower bed.

This class is to educate the public on growing peonies and other topics like care and diseases.

The cost to attend is $10. You can pay on the day of the class with cash or a check. To register, visit go.osu.edu/allaboutpeonies. This class does involve walking, make sure to bring your own lawn chair, a water bottle and sunscreen.

Music Instrument Display

Members of the Mid-American Chapter of the Musical Box Society International will display 2023′s gathering of American and European Fairground Organs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Champaign County Historical Society, 809 East Lawn Ave. Attendance is free.

The instruments, which once played on Carousels, at Skating Rinks and Fairgrounds from the 1890s through the 1950s, will be in Urbana for a weekend of “The Happiest Music on Earth.” Restored antique Band Organs still entertain at Kings Island and Cedar Point Carousels.

There will be 12 organs on display including three modern Stinson Organs, two antique Wurlitzer Band Organs, a 49 key Pell from England, and four smaller “Street Organs” from Germany and Bohemia. A large custom built “Jackelodeon” built by Carl Curtis of Michigan and a Belgian 45 key “Draaiorgel” built by the famous builder Johnny Verbeeck will also be introduced.

Alpaca Farm Event

Holdfast Alpaca Farms will host a family fun day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Guests can experience a day on the farm where they can feed alpacas, tour the cria (baby alpaca) nursery, enjoy face painting and homemade ice cream, and visit the farm store.

Admission and parking are free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, visit www.hiltyfarms.com.

Crabill Homestead

The 1820s Crabill Homestead, 2800 Croft Road above the C.J. Brown Reservoir, will be open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

At 2 p.m. on both afternoons, special guests President Theodore Roosevelt and his wife, Mrs. Edith Roosevelt will lead a fun and interactive presentation of old-fashioned toys and games.

The house will be open for tours from 1 to 5 p.m. both days. Tours are free, but a $5 donation per person is suggested.

Summer Fun Night

Clark County Partners in Prevention, Clark County Combined Health Department and Greenon Knights PTO are hosting a Summer Fun Kick off “knight” from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Greenon, 510 Enon-Xenia Road.

This event is open to the public and includes food trucks and family fun activities. There will be games, raffles, inflatables, face painting, scavenger hunt and more.

Explore Springfield marks Haitian Flag Day at City Hall ceremony

Concert

The next Sanctuary Series concert will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday with Karen Patterson, cello at High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St.,

Patterson’s repertoire is varied and unique. Her music celebrates cultural diversity, the dynamic beauty of artistic expression, and the strength of community.

After the show there will be a reception to meet the performer. All concerts are free but donations are appreciated to support future events. For more information, visit www.highstreetunited.org or www.facebook.com/highstreetunited/.

Book Launch

Award-winning local author Nancy Flinchbaugh will have a book launch of her latest novel, Mariah of the Wind, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at First Baptist Church, 638 S. Fountain Ave.

The night will include an introduction to the book, refreshments, music, book signing and an opportunity to meet with members of local gardening and environmental groups.

The book is available on Amazon and locally at Champion City Guide and Supply, along with her other books. For more information, contact Flinchbaugh at (937) 206-0265, nancy.flinchbaugh@gmail.com or on Facebook at Nancy Flinchbaugh Author.