IndieCraft in Springfield: 5 things to know about bands, breweries and more

A variety of food trucks will be available both days.

Officials credited sponsors such as premier Benjamin Steel, McGregor Metal and Link-Hellmuth Insurance that allow the event to be admission-free.

For more information on IndieCraft, go to indiecraftoh.com.

Where is it?

The event began at Mother Stewart’s Brewing but expanded to include COhatch the Market last year. In 2023, Station 1 Bar & Grill and the renovated State Theater have been added as stage venues.

Mother Stewart’s is at 102 W. Columbia St.

COhatch is at 101 S. Fountain Ave. with the State Theater, hosting its first public events after restoration work, a block away at 13 S. Fountain Ave. Station 1 is a few blocks north at 325 N. Fountain Ave.

COhatch is adding a 30-foot stage on the esplanade, and Mother Stewart’s and Station 1 stages are planned for outside as well. The State will be the sole indoor venue.

Who performs, and when?

Friday’s band lineup: 5 p.m. Joe Waters (COhatch); 6:30 p.m. Tree No Leaves (COhatch); 7 p.m. M. Ross Perkins (Mother Stewart’s); 8 p.m. Altameda (Station 1); 8:30 p.m. The American Landscape (State Theater); 9 p.m. R. Ring (Mother Stewart’s); 10 p.m. Bomb Bunny (State Theater)

Saturday’s band lineup: 4 p.m. Dave & Friends (COhatch); 5 p.m. Dynamo Fuzz (COhatch); 6 p.m. Carrierstheband (Mother Stewart’s) and The GSMO Band (COhatch); 7 p.m. The Factory Line (Station 1); 7:30 p.m. Loviet (State Theater); 8 p.m. Lilly Hiatt (Mother Stewart’s); 9 p.m. Heather Redman Music + The Reputation (Station 1); 9:30 p.m. Texas King (State Theater)

Where is parking?

The map here shows the venues and parking options.

They include parking lots near COhatch behind and south of the venue, and the lot at High Street and Fountain Avenue next to the State Theater.

Three lots near Mother Stewart’s also are included, with two along Columbia and Center streets, and a third at the North Fountain parking garage.

The lot at the northeast corner of Fountain and North also is available, closest to Station 1.

What about BeerFest?

BeerFest is in conjunction with IndieCraft, but runs 5-10 p.m. Saturday at Mother Stewart’s and offers a wide variety of beers.

Those taking part can buy samples, pints or 8-ounce glasses.

Breweries include The Hairless Hare Brewery; Crooked Handle Brewing Co.; Devil’s Wind Brewing; Branch and Bone Artisan Ales; Alematic Artisan Ales; Little Fish Brewing Co.; Warped Wing Brewing Co.; Nine Giant Brewing Co.; High Grain Brewing Co.; Gemut Brewing Co.; Urbana Brewing Co; and Mother Stewart’s.