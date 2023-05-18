Springfield marks Haitian Flag Day at City Hall ceremony

Copeland said in his proclamation that Springfield recognizes the economic and cultural contributions the Haitian immigrant population has made to the city.

Patterson said Springfield is grateful for the growth in the city’s population for the first time in decades, with Haitian immigrants coming for jobs and opportunity.

Miguelito Jerome of the New Diaspora Live Haitian radio station in Springfield said the ceremony celebrated the uniting of communities and the preservation and promotion of Haitian culture in Springfield.

“I stand before you with a heart filled with gratitude and appreciation for each and every one of you who has contributed to the journey of progress,” Jerome said.

Springfield Police Division Chief Allison Elliot said at the ceremony she is honored to be part of the celebration of the city’s diversity. She said the police and other organizations are working together to bridge community gaps.

“Forward together, we can continue to make a difference,” Elliot told the crowd.