What’s happening this weekend: Book sale, holiday bazaars and more

Gemini Coffee & Eats, 1300 U.S. 68 in Urbana, will host “Gilmore Week at Gemini” starting Friday through Nov. 9.

There will be daily giveaways, themed drinks, new food menus and competitions.

For more information, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/geminicoffeeandeats.

Clark County book sale

The Friends of the Clark County Public Library book sale is moving to the Library Operations Center at 315 S. Center St. for the upcoming weekend sale.

A “Members Only” sale will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, and it will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

From noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, all books and media, except those on the collectible table, will be free. Collectible items will be half price. Donations are encouraged.

Over 6,000 books and other types of media will be for sale. All items will be $0.50 except the collectibles table which vary according to type.

Parking will be available at the Main Library and have limited availability at the warehouse. Street parking will also be available.

The FoL, a local nonprofit group, raises money through the sale of library discards and donated books and media to fund the Summer Reading Program, which draws children and adults to the library during June and July. Anyone can join the FoL and the dues start at $10 for an individual and $20 for a family for a year.

For more information, visit www.ccplohio.org or call 937-328-6903.

Creole class

The Haitian Community Help and Support Center will be hosting a free Creole Class every Friday starting Nov. 1, at 1530 S. Yellow Springs St.

For more information, call the center at 927-505-3577, email contact@haitiansupportcenter.org, or visit www.haitiansupportcenterspringfield.org.

Holiday bazaar events

* A Snowflake Craft Bazaar with homemade arts and crafts will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, at 209 W. Lake Ave. There will be raffle baskets, Christmas treasures, a café with soup and sandwiches and baked goods with over 70 vendors.

* The Northminster Holiday Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 400 Villa Road. Shoppers will find many new items this year, handcrafted items, holiday decorations, a second time-around shop, a bake sale with homemade Buckeyes, cakes, cookies and candy, and a raffle. The lunchroom will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All proceeds from the sale go to local charities.

* Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road, will hold a Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Along with craft vendors, there will be a “Second Time Around Christmas Shop,” and home-made donuts and sandwiches will be available for sale.

Urban Loft Tour

The Champaign County Preservation Alliance will host the Urban Loft Tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to showcase living spaces throughout downtown Urbana’s historical buildings.

Participants will see units with exposed brick and beams and 12-foot ceilings or higher.

Tickets are available the day of the tour for $15.

All tour-goers must go to The Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St. in Urbana, to check in and get their tour booklets. Please note that the tour is not handicap accessible, not all tour locations are close together, some locations are not heated, and there are no pets allowed.

Funds raised throughout the tour are used for the Matching Façade Grant Program. The Preservation Alliance offers matching grants for the repair and/or restoration of pre-1940 homes and commercial grants anywhere in Champaign County. For more information about the program, or to apply for a Matching Façade Grant, visit www.ccpapreserveohio.org/facade-grants.html.

Gammon House tours

The Gammon House will host a monthly tour at 1 p.m. Saturday at 620 Piqua Place.

This is a pivotal site on the Underground Railroad in Ohio, owned and operated by free persons of color. Designated as a historical landmark, The Gammon House now serves as a museum showcasing Springfield’s rich Black history and culture.

These tours are free and family-friendly. To support The Gammon House, donate at gammonhouseoh.org.

Fish fry for Fire Company

Christiansburg Fire Company is sponsoring its fall fish fry from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 10 W. First St. in Christiansburg.

Fish dinners are $12 and includes all you can eat fish, french fries, and coleslaw. Homemade pie and cake are extra.

Dine in and take out are available. All proceeds will be used for new equipment. For more information, visit www.christiansburgfire.org.

Harvest dinner

Catawba United Church, 85 N. Champaign St., will host their annual Harvest Dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The menu will consist of roasted turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, assorted salads and assorted desserts.

The cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children under age seven. Carry out dinners will also be available.

Bags, Books, & Bourbon event

The United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties will present Bags, Books, & Bourbon from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at 220 E. Court St. in Urbana.

This night benefits Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Champaign County. This program provides free, age-appropriate books to all registered children from birth to their 5th birthday.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.uwccmc.org.

DORA After Dark

DORA After Dark: White Hot Wonderland will be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday in downtown Urbana.

DORA establishments will be pouring drinks, shops will be open late, and music will be playing. Glow-in-the-dark bling will be given out with each purchase. Wear your white and join in the White Hot Wonderland.

Live music will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Our Kitchen Window Winery, an after party will be at Urbana Brewing Company with a DJ.

Clifton Opera House show

The Kevin Prater Band will perform bluegrass at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Clifton Opera House, 5 Clay St.

Galactic Flats food truck will be serving before the show.

There is a suggested $15 donation. Proceeds help maintain the Opera House and other village properties.

No smoking classes

Mercy Health REACH Services – Springfield will host a free, six-week series of smoking cessation classes on Mondays from 5:30-7 p.m. on Nov. 4, 11, 18, 25, Dec. 2 and 9, at 30 W. McCreight Ave.

The classes are led by a Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist. Mercy Health provides nicotine replacement therapies such as nicotine patches, gum and lozenges at no cost while supplies last, as well as carbon monoxide testing.

The class size is limited to 10 for comfortable group interaction, and only Clark and Champaign County residents are eligible to participate. A free $10 gas card will also be offered to participants for each session attended.

To register or for more information, contact Marcy Ivory at REACH at 937-390-5333.