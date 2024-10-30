Northeastern schools meet state standards on report card, but aiming higher

The district scored 3 stars overall, as well as in achievement, gap closing and early literacy. They scored a 2 in progress, a drop from last year, and a 1 in graduation, the same as last year.

As for increases on this year’s report card, the school district had a 37.3% in gap closing (33.3% last year), 73.9% in early literacy (73.5% last year), 58.9% in graduation rate (41.3% last year), 93.3% in four-year grad rate (7.3% last year) and 63.4% in college-career ready (41.5% last year).

The increase in college-career ready showcases the “students’ preparedness for their future endeavors” and the one in gap closing percentage shows “progress toward annual performance goals,” Blazer said.

“One noteworthy aspect of our college-career-ready score is the high percentage of high school students who graduate with an honors diploma, reaching an impressive 25.6% for the report card data,” he said. “We are proud that 40.6% of our high school students have earned at least 12 college credits upon graduation. This achievement showcases our dedication to offering students advanced learning opportunities and promoting college readiness.”

However, the district’s score decreased in performance index to 75.9% compared to 77.8% last year and 7.4% in five-year grad rate compared to 92.2% last year.

Last year, the district identified a reporting issue that impacted the 2022 graduation rate and communicated with the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) to address the matter and fix the issue.

ODE said the district could receive a watermark on the their report card webpage that identifies there are data errors. The watermark read, “Misreported data have impacted this district’s Overall Rating, Graduation Component, Gap Closing Component, and College, Career, Workforce, and Military Readiness Component. Please contact the district for more information.”

“Due to this issue, we are still experiencing difficulties in accurately presenting our star ratings, specifically our graduation and gap closing ratings, which in turn impacts our overall star rating,” said Assistant Superintendent Shawn Blazer, who explained this year’s five-year grad rate is now being impacted by last year’s rate.

“Despite providing the correct data to the state, they have not allowed us to reflect this correction in our records. This 2022 graduation rate directly influences both our graduation and gap closing components. Our data indicates that our 2022 graduation rate is over 90%, which would have earned us additional stars,” he added.

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce’s “high-level” data report for each school district’s report card includes 16 different metrics related to test score performance, year-over-year progress, early literacy and other factors. Northeastern’s report card this year showed improvement on five of those markers, no change on five measures, and declines on six of them.

Fisher said they use insights from the report card data, professional development and other assessments to continue improving by identifying areas that need more resources and support.