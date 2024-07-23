What’s happening this week: Lunch and Learn, sidewalk sales and more

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 12 to 6 p.m. today at First Lutheran Church, 30 S. Wittenberg Ave.

Donors of all blood types are in demand, especially those with type O blood and donors giving platelets.

Book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

All who come to give blood or platelets through July 31 will get a Fandango Movie Ticket by email for Twisters. Those who give by July 14 will also receive a one-of-a-kind Twisters and Red Cross umbrella, while supplies last. Those who give in July will also automatically be entered for a chance to win a 2025 Ram 1500 Big Horn.

Urbana Library Events

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several activities this week:

Guided Painting will be held at 2 p.m. today at the North Lewisburg Branch and at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the main library.

A Summer Reading Program Final Party will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at the North Lewisburg Branch Library.

For more information, visit the library event calendar at www.champaigncountylibrary.org/fullcalendar.

EMA Meeting

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is reaching out to residents for their insights as it works on its five-year update of its Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Residents are invited to a public meeting to provide additional input from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Clark State College’s Brinkman Center.

A short survey is also available through July on the Clark County EMAgency website at www.clarkcountyohio.gov.

For more information, visit www.clarkcountyohio.gov/emergencymanagement or reach out to Michelle Clements-Pitstick at mclements-pitstick@clarkcountyohio.gov or 937-521-2175.

Lunch and Learn

Greater Springfield AFP will host a Lunch and Learn session from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Park National Bank Downtown Springfield, third floor, with Springfield Mayor Rob Rue, designed to foster stronger partnerships between the local government and nonprofit organizations in the community.

AFP is an association of fundraising professionals.

This interactive session aims to provide insights, resource, and opportunities for collaboration to empower nonprofits and enhance their impact on community development and social welfare.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/collaboration-for-community-impact-tickets-943148240777.

Open House

Forest Glen Villa Clubhouse is hosting an Open House event from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday for Walter Stitt at 2169 Montego Drive.

The Clubhouse is celebrating one of the very few men still living from the Battle of the Bulge. He turns 100 that day and has just authored a book - Surviving Three Shermans available on Amazon.

Stitt’s 100th birthday celebration and book signing will include a proclamation from the mayor and various veterans’ groups. Events include book signing, book sale (or purchase on Amazon), book raffle, finger foods, desserts, drinks and tours.

The event is open to the community. Please RSVP at 937.408.3297.

Sidewalk Sales

Sidewalk Sales will be held starting Thursday in downtown Urbana.

There will be a diverse range of local small businesses and deals.

Participating businesses include Paper Moon, Pine & Barrel, Nivrocs, Mustard Seed, Let’s Eat Cake, Lily’s Garden, Nanny Goat, Eve’s Place, and Willow and Walker.

Trolley Tour

Ferncliff Cemetery & Arboretum has announced a new tour – the first Pastors and Teachers Trolley Tour.

The next tour on the monthly trolley tour series will be offered at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Led by Dr. Ski Schanher, this new tour will feature the stories of such notables as Florence Kinney, who after 18 years on evangelical tour with Billy Sunday, became the dean of the Iowa Bible College; Ezra Keller, founder and first president of Wittenberg; Kay Glaesner, a WWII Air Force veteran who ministered to this community for 56 years and started the “drive-in” church at the Melody Drive-in.

The monthly trolley tour series is sponsored by Park National Bank through their generous donation to the Ferncliff Foundation.

There is no charge for the tours, but reservations are required and can be made by calling the office at 937-322-3491.

Waste District Meeting

The Clark County Solid Waste Policy Committee will meet at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Springview Government Center, 3130 E. Main St., in room 151.

The meeting is open to the public.

For more information, call 937-521-2020.