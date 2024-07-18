John Carter sentenced to maximum in Katelyn Markham death

“The court believes Mr. Carter has shown no general remorse,” Haughey said.

Carter also was ordered to pay court costs.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser argued strongly for the maximum sentence.

“The defendant was given the opportunity to explain himself, to proceed on the road to redemption with a good act of contrition,” Gmoser said to the judge.

Markham was an art student, days shy of her 22nd birthday, when she was reported missing by her then-fiancé Carter in August 2011. Her skeletal remains were found more than a year-and-a-half later on April 7, 2013, in a remote wooded area in Indiana, some 30 miles from her Fairfield home.

The wooded area was not far from a farm owned by the Carter family.

Markham’s death was then ruled a homicide, but the cause of death had not been determined. It remained unsolved until Carter’s arrest in March 2023.

Markham’s disappearance was initially treated as a missing persons case by Fairfield police. She wasn’t at her Dorshire Drive residence and she didn’t show up for work at David’s Bridal near Tri-County Mall. Her car, keys, dog and other personal belongings, except for her cellphone were at her townhouse. The phone was turned off, according to the investigation, at about 12:45 a.m. Aug. 14, 2011, and the GPS on her phone was also off.

Almost a month shy of a decade since her disappearance with no arrests in Markham’s death ― though Carter had been under suspicion ― Gmoser announced the indictment of Carter on a murder charge after an 18-month investigation by his office.

Carter is now married and a father was scheduled to go to trial on June 24, but pleaded to the third-degree felony with a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a possibility of receiving community control.

The prosecution had a list of more than 100 pieces of evidence collected that could have been introduced at trial. Prosecutors filed the list of “documents and tangible evidence” that included, among other things, 13 written statements, tips from the public, work records, and interview and/or polygraphs.

While the case against Carter is over with the sentencing, Gmoser said he would pursue a new perjury indictment against Jonathan Palmerton, who was accused of lying during official proceedings in connection with the Markham investigation. He was indicted in February 2023, but those charges were eventually dismissed months after the Carter indictment because Gmoser said circumstances would not allow Palmerton’s case to be tried before Carter.

There is a five-year statute of limitations in Palmerton’s perjury allegation.

Staff Writer Lauren Pack contributed to this report.