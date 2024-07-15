What’s happening this week: Food truck event, baseball presentation and more

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several activities this week:

Tuesday Book Talk will be held at 7 p.m. tonight.

Visit the Emerald Isle will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Python Programming will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

For more information, visit the library event calendar at www.champaigncountylibrary.org/fullcalendar.

Mechanicsburg Library events

The Mechanicsburg Public Library, 60 S. Main St., will host a few activities this week:

Intro to Python Programming will be held at 4 p.m. tonight for all ages.

Bingo will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

For more activities, visit www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/cal.

Explore Family and Youth Initiatives opening second Springfield parenting network location

Springfield school job fair

The Springfield City School District will host a Substitute Job Fair from 5-7 p.m. tonight at the Clark Center, located at 1500 W. Jefferson St.

The fair is to recruit substitutes in various positions for the upcoming school year for positions including teachers, classroom aides, bus drivers, bus aides, custodians and cooks/cashiers.

The pay rates for substitute teachers begin at $154 a day for short-term assignments and $194 a day for long-term assignments. All other positions start at $15-$20 an hour.

The job fair is open to the public. Interested candidates should come prepared to be interviewed on site. For questions, contact the district’s Human Resources Department at 937-505-2827.

Baseball presentation

The new Springfield Historical Society will sponsor a presentation to learn about Springfield’s minor league baseball teams, which played from 1877 to 1951, at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Gaier Room at the Clark County Public Library.

Attendees will hear about Guy Hecker, the only pitcher to win a major league batting title, John Malarkey, the first Springfielder to pitch in the majors in 1894, three baseball Hall of Famers who played minor league baseball in Springfield and more.

Free refreshments will be offered.

For more information, contact executive director Dan Hearlihy at danhearlihy@yahoo.com.

New Carlisle food trucks

The New Carlisle Food Truck Nights will be held from 4-8 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month through Oct. 17 in downtown next to CVS Pharmacy.

Thursday’s night will include Happy Day Café, Thai1on, Lila’s Outside Café and Side Street BBQ.

Food pantry Thursday

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

I.D. is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.

Garden events

* “Boost Your Body, Mind, and Spirit” is scheduled from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday at the Wingert Tossey Pavilion in Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum.

Natheta Mercer will speak about her work as a Master Gardener Volunteer. Make sure to wear comfortable walking shoes, have something to keep you hydrated, and sun protection. There is no fee to participate, but donations will be accepted.

* Garden Program: Dyeing Fabrics the Natural Way will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum.

The members of the Early Ohio Settlers Committee will explore some of the natural materials that were used in the 18th and 19th centuries for dyeing fabric. Samples will be shown of fabrics dyed from materials found in their garden. There is no fee to participate, but donations will be accepted.

Condo coalition meeting

The Greater Springfield Area Condominium Coalition (GSACC) will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Greenlawn Village 1 condominium Party Barn, off Route 41, west of Springfield, at 3030 Party Lane.

The presentation will be about “Why is our insurance cost so high, and what can we do to reduce our costs?”

Meetings are free of charge and open to any and all condominium board members, as well as any interested condo residents.

For more information, contact Jim Ullom at jullom@woh.rr.com or 937-342-1102 or Terry Harris at joanneandterry@ameritech.net or 937-390-3582.