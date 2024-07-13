Springfield’s Sweet Manufacturing wins new product award

This award, “which was created to recognize the benefits that come from the research and engineering of new products and the results of engineers’ efforts and the foresight of their firms,” was presented to Sweet Manufacturing Company at NSPE-Ohio’s 146th Annual Meeting.

Vice President of Engineering Chris Smith received the award on behalf of the company at 2000 E. Leffel Lane.

The company’s dealers have used and adapted its existing incline conveyor line to meet specific needs such as the unloading of silos and truck receiving hoppers. Over five years ago, they were asked for a low-profile conveyor design to incorporate an incline section to help reduce reliance on deep elevator pits or tall conveyor tunnels, according to the release.

After that request, the company researched and found they needed a conveyor with shorter walls to unload concrete silo tunnels and receive pits, and easing maintenance and access.

“The study revealed that they could reduce concrete material and millwright labor by over 50% and could eliminate the need for large excavations to accommodate large receiving hoppers,” the release stated.

Starting with a clean slate, the engineering team designed a conveyor system capable of incorporating all of the recommendation made and features desired by the dealers, millwrights and end users by focusing on durability, longevity and functionality.

NSPE-Ohio, a state society of the National Society of Professional Engineers that was established in 1878, promotes the ethical conduct of practicing engineers, high standards for engineering education and to advance public safety and welfare. For more information, call NSPE-Ohio at 614-223-1144.