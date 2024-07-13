Family and Youth Initiatives opening second Springfield parenting network location

“Transportation is and has always been a significant hurdle our clients have to overcome. The new location is home to 14,000 people within a 1-mile radius. That is a lot of families that can now benefit from our programming. It also removes a huge hurdle for many of our clients who have traveled to our other Springfield location for years,” she said.

Jessica Jaimez, Springfield parent educator, said she is most excited to be able to serve the community on the east side of town.

“We have several clients who have been unable to continue attending our West High Street location. It is so hard to see someone who is truly trying to improve their situation be unable to get the support they need due to a lack of transportation. I am literally bursting with joy over this new location. This means we can better meet a great community need and help so many more people,” she said.

An open house will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 15, at 2021 Hillside Ave., Entrance D, for community members to ask questions, tour the facility and get to know their new neighbors.

In addition to this new second location, FYI has also extended its hours to serve the additional clients.

Hours for the new location will be 2 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays.

The current location at 1027 W. High St. is open from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

FYI, located at 468 N. Dayton-Lakeview Road in New Carlisle, offers four programs:

Parenting Network — Families meet with mentors for support and education on pregnancy, parents and life skills, then earn necessary material items such as cribs, car seats, diapers and more once completed.

Community Garden — Teaches members of the community the skills they need to grow, harvest, cook and preserve fresh vegetables, and fresh produce is donated to two local food pantries each session. Individual and group plot spaces are free but require maintenance from the gardener.

Real Life Teen Choices program — Educates students on their full potential about the outcome of their choices and how making them can help achieve optimal health. It teaches middle and high school students about setting boundaries, establishing long-term goals and fostering healthy relationships.

New Roots Mentoring — Use social-emotional skills to work with youth of all backgrounds and ages. Student mentors provide mental and emotional support by being a consistent presence, and reinforce self-esteem and positive influence by showing them they’re valued, heard and understood.

For more information, visit www.fyiohio.org, or contact Rebecca Swearingen, Parenting Network director, at 937-845-0403 or rebecca.swearingen@fyiohio.org.