What’s happening this week: Food pantries, workshop and more

A look at events happing in the area this week:

Community Kitchen

A Central Community Kitchen will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today serving warm meals indoors at High Street UMC, 230 E High St.

For more information, call the Church Office at 937-322-2527.

Mended Hearts Group

The Mended Hearts group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the downstairs conference room at Springfield Regional Medical Center. The speaker will be a cardiologist.

The group is now meeting again since COVID-19. This is a group of heart patients who gather to support each other and have speakers to talk about subjects of interest to the members and their families.

Members may suggest topics for future speakers. All who are interested may attend.

Food Pantry

Christ Church is having a food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon, or until food is gone, on Wednesday at 409 E. High St.

There will be fresh produce, meat, eggs, bakery items and dry goods. Participants must bring one valid ID for the household.

Explore United Senior Services to extend hours starting next month

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library will host Cross Stitch 101 at 3 or 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and Parent workshop will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Registration is required for both activities.

Radio Workshop

The Heritage Center will hold a workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday that will give kids a chance to build their own working radio.

In partnership with the Clark County Amateur Radio Association (CLARA), this workshop will include exploring the new temporary exhibit about HAM radio at the Heritage Center.

Recommended for ages 9-15, the cost is $25 per child ($20 for CCHS Members), which includes needed supplies. To secure a spot, registration can be found here: https://form.jotform.com/231794183762161.

Moving Wall Replica

The Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be on display in Urbana starting Thursday.

The Moving Wall will arrive in Urbana on Wednesday. At 9 a.m. on Thursday, the wall will be escorted from Freedom Grove north on 68 through Urbana to Mid America Flight Museum, 1412 N. Main St. where it will be set up. Everyone is welcome to join the escort.

If you would like to volunteer and/or help sponsor, contact Elton at Grimes Airport at 937-652-4319 or Carl, Craig or Fred at the VFW/DAV at 937-653-6365. Updates will also be posted on Facebook at www.facebook.com/I74Grimes.

Explore Gammon House in Springfield featured on new Underground Railroad trail

Fair Housing Training

The Clark County Community and Economic Development Department will host a Fair Housing Training meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the New Carlisle Public Library, 111 E. Lake Ave.

The purpose of the training is to provide general information for a basic understanding of landlord and tenant rights and responsibilities. Fair Housing laws protect tenants from unfair treatment and protects a landlord from unreasonable tenant demands. The training will cover several topics, including landlord responsibilities and rights, tenant responsibilities and rights, services provided by Clark County, resources for finding housing, information regarding career services and other resources for communication.

This service is provided at no cost to the public. Registration is not required. For more information, call 937-521-2160.

Drive-Thru Food Pantry

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry on Thursday. The pantry starts at 5:30 p.m. and I.D. is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.