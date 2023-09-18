United Senior Services to extend hours starting next month

United Senior Services (USS) will pilot extended “winter hours” at the Springfield location beginning next month to be more accessible to adults 55 and older.

“The importance of socialization among older adults is a core value of our mission and influenced us to pilot this additional benefit now,” said Maureen Fagans, executive director.

USS will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays starting Oct. 7 for recreational activities including billiards, pickleball, fitness, aquatics and others. The current hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.

“A number of studies that validate the importance of socialization to physical and mental health have been in the news recently,” Fagans said. “Older adults need to remain physically active during the colder months as well as socially active.”

Nearly one-fourth of adults 65 and older are considered to be socially isolated, with wintertime contributing to this statistic, according to a report produced by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

This statistic was an important factor in the USS decision to expand hours.

“We’ve been considering adding Saturdays to our hours of operation for some time now,” Fagans said. “Members have asked for another day to maintain their fitness or aquatics routine with friends, and we want to be available to new people who aren’t available during our weekday hours.”

The added Saturday hours will be in effect until March 30, 2024, when they will be reevaluated.

For questions or more information, call 937-323-4948.