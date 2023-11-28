What’s happening this week: Fair chance event, solar workshop and more

A look at events happening in the area this week:

Fair Chance Event

The Clark County Reentry Coalition will host a Fair Chance event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Recovery X gym, 1101 E. High St.

The event is designed for those with prior convictions to connect with employers and local resource providers to help them get a fresh start. Attendees will receive assistance with employment, health, finances, education, social security and more.

The event will include more than 20 local service providers, including several employers. Parolees will receive $20 off their monthly supervision fee for attendance.

For more information about the event and the Reentry Coalition, call 937-398-9393.

Solar Workshop

A workshop, Solar 101, to learn about solar power for home or business, as well as a co-operative for bulk rates on solar installation, will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Clark County Public Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave.

Solar United Neighbors has formed a Miami Valley Solar Co-op, which is open to residents and businesses in Clark, Champaign, Butler, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties. Co-op members get bulk rate pricing for solar installation, free review of their roof’s suitability for solar panels and one-on-one support for questions about solar.

The co-op is free to join and does not obligate anyone to install solar panels. Membership in the co-op is open until Jan. 22.

For more information on the co-op and the workshop, email SUN at ohteam@solarunitedneighbors.org.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several upcoming activities:

Fall Story Time will be held at 9:30 a.m. for babies/toddlers ages six months to 2.5 years and at 10:30 a.m. for preschoolers for ages 2.5 and up on Tuesdays through Dec. 12 at the main library; and at 11 a.m. for kids ages five and under on Thursdays through Dec. 14 at the North Lewisburg Branch. Registration for all sessions is required.

Fiber Arts Group will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays at the main library. Knitting, crochet, embroidery, cross-stitch and any other fiber arts projects are welcome. All skill levels are invited. Bring your own project to work on or there will be basic supplies to get started.

Anime Club is held at 5 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month for teens ages 14 and older to hang out, watch anime, enjoy Japanese snacks, make crafts and talk about anime/manga.

Laser Embroidery Holiday Ornament will be held at 3 or 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the main library for teens and adults. This is a free program but registration is required.