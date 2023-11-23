Springfield teacher receives state distinguished educator award

News
By
1 minute ago
X

A Springfield High School teacher has received a state distinguished educator award.

German teacher Nicole Sage received the Distinguished Educator in Art Education award from the Ohio Art Education Association (OAEA).

The OAEA recognizes teachers who are not art teachers but make an effort to incorporate and celebrate art in their courses. Each year, the OAEA recognizes teachers with several awards including Ohio Art Educator of the Year, division level awards, distinguished state awards, outstanding art teachers and regional service awards.

This year, Sage was one of four in the state who received a distinguished art education award.

ExploreNational civil rights attorney fires up Springfield NAACP crowd

“Niki’s honest and genuine approach to life, as well as her profound conviction that art and culture are indefinitely intertwined, allows her students to not only experience an amazing educator, but also an incredible spirit,” said Lead Principal Lisa Cunningham.

Sage, who is referred to as ‘Frau Sage’ by her students, has been teaching high school German for 25 years. Some of her lessons over the years have included students writing and illustrating children’s books in German, creating a Holocaust remembrance quilt, painting national flag murals in the high school hallways, and recreating German, Austrian and Swiss architecture.

ExploreWittenberg, Clark State fall enrollment increases, following national trend

Along with being a teacher, Sage has served in several student club advisory positions such as National Honor Society adviser.

Sage was also presented with the 25-Year Service Award by the district on Nov. 16 to honor her dedication to the students of Springfield.

In Other News
1
Township trustee, Springfield commissioner spar over Melody Parks plan
2
Holiday in the City to open Friday with blend of fresh and familiar...
3
Holiday Horse Parade to usher in Champaign County holiday season
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top