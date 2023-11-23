Springfield teacher receives state distinguished educator award

A Springfield High School teacher has received a state distinguished educator award.

German teacher Nicole Sage received the Distinguished Educator in Art Education award from the Ohio Art Education Association (OAEA).

The OAEA recognizes teachers who are not art teachers but make an effort to incorporate and celebrate art in their courses. Each year, the OAEA recognizes teachers with several awards including Ohio Art Educator of the Year, division level awards, distinguished state awards, outstanding art teachers and regional service awards.

This year, Sage was one of four in the state who received a distinguished art education award.

“Niki’s honest and genuine approach to life, as well as her profound conviction that art and culture are indefinitely intertwined, allows her students to not only experience an amazing educator, but also an incredible spirit,” said Lead Principal Lisa Cunningham.

Sage, who is referred to as ‘Frau Sage’ by her students, has been teaching high school German for 25 years. Some of her lessons over the years have included students writing and illustrating children’s books in German, creating a Holocaust remembrance quilt, painting national flag murals in the high school hallways, and recreating German, Austrian and Swiss architecture.

Along with being a teacher, Sage has served in several student club advisory positions such as National Honor Society adviser.

Sage was also presented with the 25-Year Service Award by the district on Nov. 16 to honor her dedication to the students of Springfield.