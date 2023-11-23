Clark County library: Concept designs of new Northridge branch unveiled

Clark County Public Library officials have shared the concept designs for the new Northridge Library Branch that is planned to open in 2025.

The concept designs of the new location, which “boasts lots of natural light and a design and color scheme that reflects the beauty of nature,” were shared with staff in a meeting on Nov. 7.

Bill Martino, library director, said they are very excited to begin construction of the new library branch.

“It is an area of the county that continues to grow, and we are looking forward to providing library services there,” he said. “As a non-profit, we need to follow certain criteria to conform to established state policies. As such, the bidding process takes a bit longer than for-profit organizations. With that being said, we are planning on commencing construction in early Spring 2024.”

Martino previously said a budget of $3.5 million has been set for the design and construction of the building, which is slated to open in spring 2025.

The library will be located in the 4000 block of Middle Urbana Road near Moorefield Road, which is about seven miles from the main branch in downtown Springfield, and will serve around 7,500 people.

It will have dedicated adult, teen and children’s areas and materials, multiple meeting rooms and study areas for the public to use, and an outdoor multiuse programming and reading patio that backs up to Moorefield Family Park.

The architects and designers for the project, Luminaut, have held multiple public and staff input meetings for the new location, and the design for the branch reflects the requests and ideas that came out of those sessions, officials said.

In addition to this new Northridge branch, the library is also opening a branch location on the east side of Springfield at 191-193 S. Tuttle Drive, in the shopping plaza near Walmart.

For more information about the library, visit www.ccplohio.org or call 937-328-6903.