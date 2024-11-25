What’s happening this week: Dessert auction, Turkey Trot and more Thanksgiving

The Open-Hands Free Pantry is open to serve low-income families from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, at the Springfield First Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 151 S. Bird Road.

Besides groceries, fresh produce, and meat products, the pantry also gives out “hygiene kits” consisting of toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, toilet paper and more. Each month, clients are also given $5 cash vouchers they can redeem at either Goodwill Store in Springfield.

On each distribution day the store will close after 50 families have been served. When registering, the head of household must show ID and meet residential and income requirements. STAFF REPORT

Dessert auction Tuesday

Second Harvest Food Bank will host its annual Dessert Auction fundraiser Tuesday with bidding starting at 5:30 p.m., at Mother Stewart’s Brewing.

This lively event features 30 desserts up for grabs in a live auction, with additional sweet treats available at a $20 grab-and-go table.

Join Second Harvest for an evening filled with fun, friendly competition, and the chance to indulge in desserts, all while supporting a great cause.

Vinnie’s Treasure shop

Vinnie’s Treasure volunteers have been preparing for the Christmas deals. There will be low prices on Christmas wreaths, garland, lights, bulbs and other recycled memories. The store is stocked with dishes, boxes, wrapping paper, ribbon, and there are two Polar Christmas express train sets along with the books.

The Christmas special will include a free red Santa hat or stocking with any purchases, and there will be Christmas stuffed character toys for $1 and other bargains.

Vinnie’s Treasures, which is an outreach program of St Vincent De Paul, is located at the rear of the house at 228 Raffensperger. The store’s hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

YMCA Turkey Trot

The Turkey Trot will be held at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive in Urbana.

This will be a family event of runners, walkers, strollers and pets. The 5K run-walk will follow the Simon Kenton Bike Trail and pass through Melvin Miller Park. There will be a 1-Mile Gobble Wobble option available, geared towards those who want to take it easy and have a nice walk or jog.

New commemorative finisher medals made by Middle of the Wood will be given to participants as they cross the finish line. The top three finishers for each group will be awarded a Turkey Trot mug.

Same-day registrations will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Welcome Center. The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. with runners at the front and walkers at the back.

Proceeds from the race will go toward the YMCA’s annual campaign, which provides scholarships and assistance for individuals and families to access YMCA programs for a healthy lifestyle, including senior programming, community health, youth camps, swim lessons, and much more.

Thanksgiving dinner

The Caring Kitchen will host a Thanksgiving dinner Thursday at 300 Miami St. in Urbana.

Dine-in and carry out will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and deliveries from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For reservations or to volunteer, call 937-653-8443.