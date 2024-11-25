New Carlisle city manager Bridge resigns, Kitko takes his place for now

In his resignation letter, Bridge stated, “I believe it is my best interest to work in a different environment. As such, I hereby tender my resignation as City Manager, effective November 5, 2024.”

Bridge was on medical leave from the middle of October through Nov. 1.

According to the separation agreement, the city will pay Bridge a one-time payment of $25,759.01, which is equal to his normal pay for three months; and if Bridge timely elects post-employment health benefits under the city’s plans, then the city will pay the cost of the coverage so he only has to pay the same amount as active employees for three months.

Bridge is from Cincinnati, attended Wright State University, and holds multiple degrees including a masters in public administration. He joined the city of New Carlisle as planning director in 2012, after previously working for the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and the city of Riverside. He has been New Carlisle’s city manager since 2015.

Kitko is New Carlisle’s director of public service/assistant city manager and has been employed with the city for 20 years.

His annual base salary will be $103,036.05, which is equal to Bridge’s salary before he resigned. Once a new permanent city manager is appointed, Kitko’s salary will revert back to his previous pay.

Kitko was in the U.S. Navy where he spent eight years on active duty and was honorably discharged in 2000, the same year he joined New Carlisle. He started as the equipment mechanic, then was a water treatment operator before becoming the director of public service in 2005.