What’s happening this week: Community kitchen, pumpkin walk and more

A look at events happening in the area this week:

Safety Meeting

The next meeting of the Springfield-Clark County Safety Council is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. today at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown Springfield.

The topic will be “how to communicate with occupational health” presented by Julie Reedy, marketing and client relations for Citran Occupational Health.

A $30 fee is required to be paid at the door and includes a breakfast. You do not have to be a safety council member to attend. Register as a guest at https://business.greaterspringfield.com/events/.

Smoking Cessation Classes

Mercy Health REACH Services in Springfield and Urbana will host a free, six-week series of smoking cessation classes from 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays starting today through Nov. 14, at Mercy Health REACH Services – Urbana, located in the second-floor conference room at 904 Scioto St.

The classes are led by a certified tobacco treatment specialist. Mercy Health provides nicotine replacement therapies such as nicotine patches, gum and lozenges at no cost while supplies last, as well as carbon monoxide testing.

The class size is limited to 10, and only Clark and Champaign County residents are eligible to participate. Free $10 gas card will also be offered to participants for each session attended. To register or for more information, contact Marcy Ivory at REACH at 937-390-5333.

Community Kitchen

A Central Community Kitchen will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at High Street UMC, 230 E High St., serving warm meals indoors.

For more information, call the Church Office at (937) 322-2527. STAFF REPORT

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library will host several activities this week:

Fall story times will be held at 9:30 a.m. for baby/toddlers six months to 2.5 years and at 10:30 a.m. for preschool kids 2.5 and older today at the main library and at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the North Lewisburg branch for kids ages five and under.

Barks & Books will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. today at the main library.

Steam Club will be held at 6 p.m. today for children in third grade and up at the main library.

Build an entry for the LEGO contest with library LEGOS for all ages from 12 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the main library, and anytime during business hours at the North Lewisburg Branch Library.

Anime Club will be held on Thursday at 5 p.m. for teens 14 and up.

Fiber Arts Group will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the main library.

Health Expo

Community Health Foundation’s interactive and free health expo will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hollenbeck Bayley Arts and Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St.

The free event features health checks such as blood glucose, blood pressure, breast, skin and prostate cancer screenings as well as vision, flu vaccines and more. There will also be health and wellness exhibits, fitness and cooking demonstrations including pickleball and cooking for diabetics, and attendees can Talk with A Doc or create their own smoothie by pedaling the Smoothie Bike.

Health Expo ‘23 is provided by Community Health Foundation with lead support from Park National Bank and other support from Wallace & Turner, Villa Springfield, Clark Schaefer Hackett, Mercy Health Springfield, Conroy Funeral Home, Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital, Hauck Brothers Inc., Springfield Foundation and Anthem.

Pumpkin Walk

The Pumpkin Walk in Downtown Urbana will be held starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The event is a VIP Shopping Event “shop hop” where participants can purchase a passport and receive a gift/door prize at each shop they visit. Collect stamps at all locations and you will be entered to win one of two grand prize baskets.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for $25 at the Champaign County Visitors Bureau, Lily’s Garden, A Mustard Seed and Downtown Divas.

For more information, visit https://www.visitchampaignohio.com/pumpkin-walk-2023.html.

Fashion to a Tea’s Annual Gala

The Denim and Diamonds-Fashion to a Tea’s 26th Annual Gala will be held on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, 4H Building.

Social hour and silent auction will be at 5 p.m., dinner at 6:15 p.m. and the speaker, Jamie Houseman, president of Mercy Health — Urbana Hospital, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at http://breastfriendsforeverofcc.org.

Live Recoding Session

Ohio Americana musicians Daniel Dye and The Miller Road Band will perform live at a recording session on Thursday at Center City Studio in the basement of Commerce Pointe Building in Springfield.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for what will be the third installment of Springfield music producer Chad Wilson’s Live From Springfield series.

Tickets can be found at www.facebook.com/springfieldusatv.

PAC Show

The Clark State Performing Arts Center’s (PAC), 300 S. Fountain Ave., 30th Anniversary season will continue on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with An Evening with Sawyer Brown.

Tickets for Sawyer Brown range from $38 to $65 (plus $3 processing fee) and are available on eTix.com, in-person or by calling 937-328-3874. Group rates are also available.