Enon winery, Clark County SPCA to host 14th annual Dogtoberfest

The 14th annual Dogtoberfest, Clark County SPCA’s biggest fundraiser of the year, will be held next weekend.

The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Brandeberry Winery, 5118 Jackson Road in Enon.

“I think the community as a whole wants to help and support good causes. Sometimes they don’t always know how. But by creating a fun-filled event that supports such a good cause, it gives the community a way to give back,” said Kelly Brandeberry, one of the owners and manager of Brandeberry Winery.

There will be food trucks including Freddies Franks and Burgers and Wheel Fresh Pizza, $15 wine tastings with a souvenir wine glass, live music from 1 to 4 p.m. with Benny Bodine, a dog costume contest with judging at 3 p.m., dog photos by Michelle Hill Photography for $25, with 50% going to the SPCA, Dogtoberfest hoodies, a 50/50 and basket raffles, vendors and a bake sale.

Guests can also bring their well-behaved dogs or find a dog as adoptions will be taking place at the event. The SPCA hopes to have about two litters of puppies and maybe a couple of adult dogs at the event this year. Last year, the SPCA broke the adoption record, and 14 dogs were adopted at the event.

“This event means everything to the SPCA. It helps us to be able to keep helping animals in need towards the end of the year when our finances are down,” said SPCA Executive Director Krissi Hawke. “The community loves having this event because it’s all things dogs and wine ... who couldn’t love that combination?”

The winery will release a new wine called Treasure that is a grape raspberry blend with added peach flavors, and it is donating $5 per bottle to the SPCA. The puppies on this wine label were all rescued by the SPCA and some were then fostered by one of the winery employees. The wine name came from the saying, “One mans trash is another man’s treasure.”

Organizers said they “always reach to raise more money each year” and are hoping to raise at least $11,000 this year. Last year, the event raised $10,558.29.

“It took me 13 years to reach the $10,000 mark, but we were very excited to be able to donate this much to help the SPCA,” Brandeberry said.

Brandeberry said the community always “steps up” to help and supports the event each year.

“It means the world to us to see how much the community not only supports the SPCA but also supports us,” she said. “They know how much we support the community with all our fundraisers and donations for those in need and they support us in return whenever we ask.”

A $5 car parking fee will also be donated to the SPCA. For more information, call the winery at 937-767-9103 or visit www.brandeberrywinery.com.