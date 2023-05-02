What’s happening this week: Community kitchen, hiring event and more

A central community kitchen will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., which will serve warm meals indoors.

For more information, call the church off at 937-322-2527.

Trail Hikers

Trail Hikers will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Rebert Pike Nature Park.

These guided, self-paced hikes allow you to explore the local natural environment. Wear hiking boots as all trails are natural.

Hikers must complete a yearly registration form before their first hike. To register, visit https://ntprd.org/trail-hikers.

Blood Drive

The Clark County Combined Health District community blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at 529 E. Home Road.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. Register to donate blood from May 1 to July 1 and get the ‘Sunshine & Saving Lives’ towel for the beach, lake, or pool.

Requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID car, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good physical health.

Hiring Event

Weidmann Electrical Technology will host a hiring event from 12 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at 700 W. Court St. in Urbana.

The company is hiring for entry level skilled manufacturing operators and maintenance technicians. There are first, second and third shifts available.

Sign up for a slot by calling 937-652-1220, ext. 192. Walk-ins are also welcome. For more information, text “work” to 833-269-9975.

Broker Open House

RE/MAX Alliance V. Patrick Hamilton will host a Broker Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at 703 Miami St. in Urbana.

Besides Realtors and brokers, the focus will be on Urbana business owners who might be considering a move to a larger property. The building used to house U.S. Graphics and a frame shop is now vacant.

West End Meeting

The West End Neighborhood Association (WENA) will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Grace United Methodist Church, 1401 W. Main St.

The featured speaker is Sheriff Deb Burchett, who will share updates with the call center and other pertinent topics. Questions from the audience are welcomed. Officer Zach Massie will also be available for questions.

All are welcome and light refreshments are available.

Urbana Book Sale

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host a book sale from 12 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, with a special presale for members only from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday.