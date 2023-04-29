Wittenberg to offer first workshop on religious literacy for K-12 teachers

“We hope this workshop will promote connections between Wittenberg and K-12 teachers from across its home region, providing a space where educators can work together to promote public education and religious literacy,” Proctor said.

On-campus housing and meals will be provided during the workshop days, and participants will also receive continuing education graduate credits, a small stipend and free resources related to religious literacy.

The workshop will be held from June 6 to 9, and is open to any teacher anywhere, though the university expects most to come from Ohio and surrounding regions.

Seats are limited and will be awarded on a competitive basis. Applicants must submit a short statement of interest and description or sample of a teaching activity they hope to work on as part of the workshop. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until all workshop slots are filled.

Applications are due by May 5, and applicants will be notified by mid-May if they are accepted. For more information or to submit an application, visit www.wittenberg.edu/academics/religion/religious-literacy-summer-workshop.