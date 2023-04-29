Wittenberg to offer first workshop on religious literacy for K-12 teachers

Wittenberg University’s Department of Religion will soon offer a summer workshop for K-12 teachers on religious literacy.
Facilitated by Travis Proctor, assistant professor of religion, and Matthew Hotham, assistant professor of religious studies at Ball State University, the workshop will focus on understanding the basics of religious literacy and developing or refining lesson plans, class activities, assignments and other teachings with religion in mind.
“The main goal of this workshop will be to provide teachers with the terms, tools and teaching materials to improve their lesson plans, assignments and syllabi while also giving them greater confidence to navigate this material and answer student questions,” Proctor said.
The workshop will be taught from a non-confessional perspective, so both private and public school educators can attend.
Participants will engage in 20 hours of instruction over four days and have access to individualized guidance and consultations during the workshop.
“We hope this workshop will promote connections between Wittenberg and K-12 teachers from across its home region, providing a space where educators can work together to promote public education and religious literacy,” Proctor said.
On-campus housing and meals will be provided during the workshop days, and participants will also receive continuing education graduate credits, a small stipend and free resources related to religious literacy.
The workshop will be held from June 6 to 9, and is open to any teacher anywhere, though the university expects most to come from Ohio and surrounding regions.
Seats are limited and will be awarded on a competitive basis. Applicants must submit a short statement of interest and description or sample of a teaching activity they hope to work on as part of the workshop. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until all workshop slots are filled.
Applications are due by May 5, and applicants will be notified by mid-May if they are accepted. For more information or to submit an application, visit www.wittenberg.edu/academics/religion/religious-literacy-summer-workshop.
